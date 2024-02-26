BYD launches $233K Yangwang U9 electric supercar that will smoke a Ferrari and can dance

The world’s leading EV maker, BYD, is taking aim at exotic car manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini with the new Yangwang U9. BYD officially launched the Yangwang U9 electric supercar with a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in 2.36 seconds and a $233,400 (1,680,000 yuan) price tag.

BYD takes on new markets rivaling ICE car leaders

After launching its cheapest electric models (starting under $14,000), declaring a price war with gas-powered cars, BYD is taking aim at a new market.

BYD launched the Yangwang ultra-luxury brand last January, showcasing the off-road U8 and U9 electric supercar. In December, the brand began deliveries of its first vehicle, the U8 off-road SUV, with starting prices over $150,000 (1,089,000 yuan).

The luxury SUV has generated hype as a Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender rival with 1,200 hp and premium features like tank turns and tire blowout stabilization.

BYD has even shown off the U8’s “float mode,” which helps the vehicle navigate through water during emergencies. In fact, the SUV made its debut in Europe at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show this week.

Last month, Yangwang introduced its first electric sedan, the U7. Info from China’s MIIT revealed the U7 features over 1,300 hp (960 kW) from four electric motors.

BYD Yangwang U7 (Source: Yangwang)

Powered by a huge 135.5 kWh LFP battery pack from BYD’s FinDreams, the electric sedan has up to 497 miles (800 km) CLTC range. Starting prices are around $140,000 (1,000,000 yuan).

Meet the BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar

After showing off the electric supercar’s dance moves last year, BYF officially launched the Yangwang U9 electric supercar this week.

BYD launched the electric supercar with a listing price of $233,400 (1,680,000 yuan). Buyers in China can now order and schedule production.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

The company says the U9 “opens the era of pure electric supercars.” BYD claims the new EV is “The most powerful supercar in the pure electric era, surpassing the power performance of the V12 engine.

Powered by four electric motors, the U9 packs 1,287 hp (960 kW) and 1,200 lb-ft (1,680 Nm) torque for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/hr) sprint in 2.36 seconds.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

That’s faster than a Ferrari SF90 and Buggati Chiron, with an official time of 2.5 seconds. It’s also quicker than the Porsche 911 Turbo S (2.6 seconds).

With BYD’s Disus X full active body control system, the two-door coupe can jump, shake, and dance. It even comes with four different “dance mode” songs so you can dance to the beat.

BYD Yangwang U9 dancing (Source: BYD)

At 4,966 mm long, 2,029 mm wide, and 1,295 mm tall, the Yangwang U9 is roughly the size of the Lamborghini Aventador (4,943 mm L, 2,098 mm W, 1,136 mm H).

With an 800V system, the electric supercar can charge from 30% to 80% in 10 minutes. It also supports dual charging. Like the U8 SUV, the U9 includes premium features like tank turns.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

BYD’s U9 electric supercar features 12 sets of multifunctional active and passive aerodynamics kits, including a 4-speed adjustable electric rear wing, active diffuser, and large carbon fiber rear wing.

BYD claims the U9 features “the smartest supercar cockpit” with DiLink and DiPilot. The EV also includes the “industry’s first self-developed racing assistant.” Covering nearly 30 tracks across China, racing assistant mode learns the track alignment of top drivers with timing accuracy within 0.01 seconds.

Inside the Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

Inside, the Yangwang electric supercar includes two LCD screens, a 10.25″ driver display, and a 12.3″ vertical center infotainment. Some configurations include a third, 10.25″ passenger screen.

Electrek’s Take

BYD has already declared a price war with gas-powered vehicles. With the launch of the new Dolphin Honor Edition, starting under $14,000, and Qin Plus EV for $15,000, BYD is “officially opening a new era of electricity is lower than oil.”

The entry-level EVs will take on mass-market automakers like Toyota. Now, BYD is taking on a new market, and it’s exotic car makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini that should be worried.

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale is more than double the price of BYD’s new Yangwang U9 electric supercar at $524,000. The Buggati Chiron starts at $3.3 million.

After dominating its home market, BYD is quickly expanding overseas. It’s already leading EV imports in key markets like Japan and Thailand. The automaker is even considering a plant in Mexico to serve as an export hub to the US.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley said the American automaker is working on affordable EVs to compete with Chinese automakers like BYD. Farley said if you cannot compete with the Chinese, “then 20% to 30% of your revenue is at risk.”

It’s not only mass market brands that should worry about falling behind with electrification, premium brands could start to feel the heat now too.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD Weibo