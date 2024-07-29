BYD’s first electric supercar enters production: Ferrari beware

BYD is best known for its low-cost electric cars, but that hasn’t stopped the Chinese EV maker from taking on new markets. Its latest: luxury electric supercars. BYD’s first electric supercar, the Yangwang U9, has entered production ahead of deliveries later this summer.

Yangwang was launched in January 2023 as BYD’s new premium business and personal brand. The U9 was showcased alongside the brand’s full-size U8 SUV, a Mercedes-Benz G-Glass rival.

After hyping up the U9 for several months, showing off dance moves and other fun features, BYD’s first electric supercar was officially launched in February. BYD opened U9 pre-orders, starting at $233,00 (1,680,000 yuan).

According to the latest, the Yangwang U9 has entered production. Deliveries will begin in late August as models roll out to dealerships.

Buyers can check an estimated arrival time through the Yangwang app. If deliveries are late, BYD will compensate 2,000 credits or the equivalent of 200 yuan ($27.50) per day.

BYD also updated the warranty to cover its battery, motors, and electric control system to cover the vehicle’s lifetime. Those who place a deposit by July 31, 2024, will get a free TPU paint protection film.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

BYD’s first electric supercar to rival Ferrari, Lamborghini

With four advanced e-motors and nearly 1,300 horsepower, the U9 can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 2.36 seconds.

To put that in perspective, Ferrari’s twin-turbo V8 SF90 Stradale hits 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds. The Bugatti Chiron: 2.4 seconds.

BYD’s Yangwang U9 electric supercar at 2024 GoodwoodFOS (Source: Yangwang)

At 4,966 mm (195.5″) long, 2,029 mm (80″) wide, and 1,295 mm (51″) tall, the Yangwang U9 is roughly the size of a Lamborghini Aventador (4,943 mm L, 2,098 mm W, 1,136 mm H).

The upscale interior features BYD’s latest software and connectivity tech. With DiLink and DiPilot, BYD says the U9 has “the smartest supercar cockpit,” complete with two LCD screens, a 10.25″ driver display and 12.3″ infotainment. Some models include an added 10.25″ passenger screen.

Inside the Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

Powered by an 80 kWh battery, BYD’s first electric supercar gets up to 280 miles (450 km) CLTC range. It can also fast charge (30% to 80%) in 10 minutes.

BYD’s U9 electric supercar was spotted racing around the Nurburgring (see the video below) last month ahead of deliveries.

At $233,000, the U9 is not only half the cost of a 2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale ($525,000), it’s also quicker. Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna, has already warned that surging Chinese EV markers are “a call to action for Europe.”

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar at the Nurburgring (Source: CarSpyMedia/ YouTube)

Ferrari opened its new e-building last month, where it will build its first EV. According to Vigna, Ferrari’s EV is out for testing ahead of its expected debut next year. Ferrari’s EV is expected to start at over $500,000 (500,000 euros).

With deliveries not planned until 2026, will BYD disrupt Ferrari’s market like it has with low-cost cars? Let us know your thoughts below.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD