Genesis GV60 gains cheaper AWD trim in 2025, other models have over $10,000 in discounts

Genesis is already sweetening the deal for the latest GV60 models. The 2025 Genesis GV60 is gaining a more affordable AWD trim, while other models are already being offered with over $10,000 in discounts.

2025 Genesis GV60 gains new AWD trim and features

The GV60 was launched in 2021 as the brand’s first dedicated EV based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

Since then, Hyundai’s luxury brand has come a long way. Genesis now sells three fully electric vehicles in the US: the GV60, the Electrified GV70 SUV, and the Electrified G80 luxury sedan.

After the 2025 Electrified GV70 gained several new features (including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Genesis revealed changes for the new 2025 GV60.

The 2025 GV60 will gain a new AWD model with 19″ alloy wheels. Like the GV70, the new GV60 gains Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on all trims. Genesis also added a new Capri Blue exterior color.

The new AWD trim starts at $55,850. That’s over $5,000 in savings from the Advanced AWD model, starting at $60,900.

Genesis GV60 (Source: Genesis)

The base 2025 Genesis RWD GV60 starts at $52,350, slightly higher than the 2024 model ($52,000). The 2024MY had a destination charge of $1,195, while the 2025 model has a $1,350 fee (not included in the prices listed).

The 2025 Genesis GV60 gets up to 294 miles range, the same as the 2024 model. The new Standard AWD trim gets 264 miles range with a 314 hp dual motor powertrain.

Genesis GV60 interior (Source: Genesis)

For the 2025 Genesis Performance AWD GV60 model, the starting price is $69,900. That’s over $18,000 more than the Tesla Model Y Performance ($51,490). However, it’s still over $37,000 cheaper than the new Porsche Macan EV Turbo ($106,950).

According to online car research firm CarsDirect, the 2025 GV60 Performance AWD is already available with $10,500 in lease cash on 33-month loans.

2025 Genesis GV60 trim Range

(EPA-est) Starting Price* Standard RWD 294 miles $52,350 Standard AWD 264 miles $55,850 Advanced AWD 248 miles $60,900 Performance AWD 235 miles $69,900 2025 Genesis GV60 prices and range by trim (*excluding $1,350 destination fee)

Genesis is working on an updated or “refresh” GV60, which will likely debut next year as a 2026 model. Ahead of its launch, the GV60 refresh was spotted testing in the US. You can see a new bumper design, headlights, and wheels (check out the video here).

Ready to drive off in a new your new luxury electric SUV? We can help you get started. Check out our links below to view deals on the Genesis GV60, Tesla Model Y, and Porsche Macan Electric in your area.