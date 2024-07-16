 Skip to main content

Genesis Electrified GV70 gains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in 2025

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 16 2024 - 10:40 am PT
Genesis-GV70-Apple-CarPlay

Genesis is upgrading its best-selling EV in the US with new features. The 2025 Genesis Electrifed GV70 is gaining Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as the all-electric luxury SUV continues winning over US buyers.

The Electrified GV70 is the third fully electric genesis model revealed in 2021. Genesis launched the electric SUV in the US in March 2023, joining the GV60 and Electrified G80.

The Electrified GV70 was the first Genesis EV assembled in the US (and outside Korea) at its Montgomery, Alabama plant. It was a “significant movement” for the luxury brand. Since launching, Genesis has more than doubled the number of states where its EVs are sold.

As of May 2024, Genesis sold EVs across 37 states, up from 15 last March. Through the first half of 2024, the Electrified GV70 is Genesis’ top-selling EV.

According to the latest Kelley Blue Book data, Genesis Electrified GV70 sales are up 256% in the first half of 2024. With 1,875 models sold, the GV70 EV is outpacing the GV60 (1,226) and G80 (140).

Genesis revealed new 2025 Model Year changes, including for the G70, GV70, and Electrified GV70.

Genesis-GV70-Apple-CarPlay
Genesis Electrified GV70 (Source: Genesis)

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 adds Apple Carplay

The 2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified will receive new features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. It will also receive complimentary Genesis Connected Services, which include features like Automatic Collision Notifications, Genesis Digital Key, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

Genesis is also removing the Makalu Grey exterior paint option. Besides those, the 2025 Electried GV70 maintains much of its design and features.

Genesis-GV70-Apple-CarPlay
Genesis Electrified GV70 (Source: Genesis)

Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and 429 hp dual-motor powertrain, the 2025 Genesis GV70 gets up to 236 miles range.

Inside, the 2025 model still features Genesis’ minimalistic beauty of the white space interior. Next year, the Electrified GV70 is due for a bigger update.

Genesis-GV70-Apple-CarPlay
Genesis GV70 Electrified interior (Source: Genesis)

The 2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 is available in two AWD trims: Advanced and Prestige. The base Advanced model starts at $66,950, while the Prestige costs $73,750. These prices do not include a $1,350 destination fee.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 will receive an even bigger redesign in 2026, with new headlights, wheels, and a bumper.

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 trimStarting PriceRange
Advanced AWD$66,950236 miles
Prestige AWD$73,750236 miles
2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 price (Source: Genesis)

Genesis is also launching a new GV60, which was recently spotted wearing similar design upgrades (see the video here).

As it looks to gain an edge over luxury rivals, Genesis is developing its own EV platform. It’s expected to be brand-exclusive, separate from Hyundai’s E-GMP models.

Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry's step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles.

