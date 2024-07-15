Genesis GV60 update caught testing with new headlights and front design in the US [Video]

The first fully electric Genesis is getting an upgrade. Ahead of its official debut, the Genesis GV60 update was spotted testing in the US, rocking new headlights and a redesigned front bumper (finally!). Check it out for yourself in the new video below.

Three years after launching its first EV, Genesis is already upgrading the GV60 with more style to fend off incoming luxury rivals.

Although EV sales were up 36% in the US in Q2, Genesis delivered nearly 7% fewer GV60 models than last year. According to the latest Kelley Blue Book data, Genesis GV60 sales are down 7% in the US through the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, luxury rivals like Lexus, Lucid, and Rivian continued gaining market share. Genesis is giving its first EV a refresh to revamp sales.

We saw the new Genesis model out testing last month, but this is the first time we are seeing it on US streets.

The video from KindelAuto reveals a closer look at the updated model as it passes by. Despite the camo, you can see the new headlights and what appears to be a redesigned front bumper.

Genesis GV60 (Source: Genesis)

Genesis GV60 spotted with new design upgrades

You can also see the massive air ducts added on both sides of the bumper peaking through. One of the biggest complaints of the current GV60 is the bumper. Some say it lacks design. It looks like Genesis is listening.

The updated GV60 is also shown with new wheels, the same used for the Electrified GV70. The backside remains mostly covered, so it’s hard to see any noticeable changes.

Genesis GV60 update spotted in the US (Source: KindelAuto)

The 2024 GV60 starts at $53,350 with up to 294 miles range. Like the updated Hyundai IONIQ 5 (which is officially coming to the US as a 2025 model), the new model will likely get a bigger battery (84 kWh vs 77.4 kWh) for slightly more range and faster charging.

Genesis is expected to launch the upgraded model next year. It will likely make its US debut in mid-2025 as a 2026 model.



2024 Genesis GV60 trim Price

(including $1,195

destination fee) Range

(EPA estimated

miles) Standard RWD $53,350 294 Advanced AWD $61,900 264 Performance AWD $70,900 235 2024 Genesis GV60 price and range

The luxury brand is also launching its GV60 Magma next year, the first of a high-performance series. The brand aims to launch a Magma vehicle as the top option for each model in its lineup.

While you wait, Genesis is offering up to $12,500 off the 2024 GV60 with EV Lease Bonus discounts. The Standard RWD model can be leased for as low as $339 per month. You can use our link to find deals on the 2024 Genesis GV60 in your area.