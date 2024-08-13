 Skip to main content

ZEEKR announces new LFP batteries that can recharge an EV 10-80% in 10.5 minutes [Video]

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Aug 13 2024 - 5:53 am PT
12 Comments
ZEEKR new batteries

Ambitious young EV automaker ZEEKR is claiming a “new charging speed record” using its latest model and new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, unveiled during a Tech Day event in China today. ZEEKR states that its new batteries can recharge its EVs from 10-80% state-of-charge as quickly as 10.5 minutes. Check out a charging demonstration video below.

We are less than 24 hours removed from ZEEKR’s ($ZK) last big announcement, in which it told Chinese media that it is making the necessary plans to expand EV sales to Japan, setting up showrooms in three metropolitan areas before the end of the year.

At the time, we shared that ZEEKR was planning a Tech Day event on August 13. Judging by the promotional poster, we expected news about its 001 shooting brake and new 007, which officially launched in China last December.

After tuning into a live stream of today’s event, we learned that one of those models was mentioned—the 007. Furthermore, we learned that ZEEKR’s latest EV will soon be equipped with new in-house-designed LFP batteries that will provide drivers with ultra-fast charging capabilities, inching the industry closer to parity with traditional fill-ups at gas stations.

ZEEKR new batteries
ZEEKR’s new 007 EV – its first model that will be equipped with its new LFP batteries / Source: ZEEKR

ZEEKR’s new “record-setting” batteries to debut in 007 EV

During ZEEKR’s 2025 product launch event, it shared details of its new LFP batteries, categorized to support 5.5C ultra-fast charging. The new cells have upstaged ZEEKR’s existing nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries, and when combined with the automaker’s V3 fast chargers, they replenished a 007 EV from 10-80% SOC in 10.5 minutes.

As such, ZEEKR is claiming a new charging speed record in the segment. However, Chinese competitor GAC-Aion reported a recharge rate of 10-80% SOC in 8 minutes using its 6C fast charger… back in August 2021.

Regardless of who is the fastest, ZEEKR’s new batteries help push the EV industry forward by delivering charge times closer to those of a visit to the gas station. Long waits at chargers are still a massive inhibitor of EV adoption for consumers considering the switch.

During the press event, ZEEKR also noted that its new LFP batteries can deliver better charging performance under extreme conditions. For example, the automaker’s enhanced battery management system (BMS) enabled its EV to recharge from 10-80% in 30 minutes at temperatures as low as -10℃ (14℉).

To date, ZEEKR has implemented over 500 ultra-fast charging stations throughout China, home to over 2,700 charging piles – all of which can deliver 800V charging. The Chinese automaker shared plans to expand its network to 1,000 ultra-fast charging stations this year and is targeting over 10,000 available ultra-fast charging piles by 2026.

Check out ZEEKR’s new LFP batteries in action in the video below:

Source: ZEEKR
