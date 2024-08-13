Genesis preps for first GV90 models, its new larger ultra-luxury electric SUV

The first Genesis GV90 prototype models will be built in October as the luxury brand preps for mass production. The GV90 is Genesis’ new flagship electric SUV set to challenge ultra-luxury automakers like Bentley and Rolls Royce.

We got our first look at the larger Genesis electric SUV in March with the Neolun concept. Genesis said the full-size electric SUV is packed with “innovation that exceeds conventional standards.”

“It’s the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftmanship,” Genesis’ Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke boasted. With coach doors and the B-pillar removed, the design flows seamlessly from the body to the roof.

The Neolun is Genesis’s answer to ultra-luxury brands as it aims to expand its market upward. Genesis designed the interior with maximum space and a premium, authentic feel.

Despite an otherwise minimalistic design, the SUV features a bold two-line headlamp in the shape of its signature crest grille.

With an advanced “sound architecture,” it sounds like you are in a concert hall with each speaker strategically placed. The massive 24.6″ infotainment is adjustable and can be integrated into the dashboard.

Genesis Neolun electric SUV concept (Source: Genesis)

Genesis is gearing up to build the first GV90 models

In the back, you can see two captains chairs with a wine cooler in the middle. The seats are embellished in Royal Indigo, cashmere, and Purple Silk Leather.

The electric SUV concept also included “Ondol,” a heating system inspired by Korea’s underfloor heating. Genesis said it aims to help improve heating efficiency while providing a luxurious lounge-like experience.

Genesis Neolun electric SUV concept interior (Source: Hyundai Motor)

According to the latest reports, Genesis may begin building the first GV90 models sooner than expected.

Genesis will reportedly build the first GV90 prototypes in October. Although test vehicles are out and about, these are just test mules. The actual prototype models will roll off assembly in October.

Genesis Neolum electric SUV concept interior (Source: Hyundai Motor)

Mass production is slated for 2026 at Hyundai’s new Ulsan EV plant. The new Genesis GV90 will be the first model underpinned by Hyundai’s second-gen “eM” platform.

The eM platform will be an evolution of the E-GMP, which powers Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and 6 models, Kia’s “EV” series, like the EV6 and EV9, and Genesis GV60.

Genesis Neolum full-size electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai said the platform is designed for a wide range of models, including small cars, pickups, and flagship models like the Genesis GV90.

The news comes as Hyundai gears up to launch its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9. Hyundai is expected to officially unveil the IONIQ 9 in November at the LA Auto Show as final testing wraps up.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog