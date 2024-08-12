BYD’s luxury off-road SUV is getting a three-row variant to challenge Range Rover

BYD’s luxury Yangwang brand is launching a new three-row variant of its off-road luxury U8 SUV. The new U8 model will challenge Range Rover and Defender in the larger luxury SUV segment. The new BYD SUV was spotted in China ahead of its official debut later this month.

BYD launched its new high-end Yangwang brand last January, unveiling two models: The U8 off-road SUV and the U9 electric supercar.

Last November, the brand launched its first model, the U8, with starting prices over $150,000 (1,089,000 yuan). That’s quite the difference from BYD’s popular low-cost EVs like the Seagull, which starts at under $10,000 (69,800 yuan) in China.

Viewed as a Mercedes G-Class and Range Rover rival, the U8 is packed with features like float mode and tank turns.

In fact, BYD claims the U8 can plow through 100 mm more water than a Defender. The standard model can wade up to 1,000 mm (39″), while the Off-Road Master model can wade through up to 1,400 mm (55″).

With four e-motors, the U8 has up to 1,180 hp (880 kW) and 1,290 Nm torque. All that power is good for a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) sprint in 3.6 seconds. Although it has a 49 kWh BYD Blade Battery, it’s an EREV. With a 75L fuel tank, the U8 gets up to 621 miles (1,000 km) CLTC range.

Yangwang U8 luxury off-road SUV (Source: BYD)

BYD’s luxury off-road SUV is getting a three-row model

According to CarNewsChina, the three-row U8 was spotted on a tow truck in China. You can see slight design changes, like a longer wheelbase and rear overhang.

The U8’s main design elements, like the bold front grille and headlights, remain the same. The spare wheel is also still mounted on the back.

Yangwang U8 (Source: BYD/Yangwang)

Despite the camouflage, you can see the model is longer than the current U8. Although BYD has yet to reveal official details, it’s likely to feature a 2+2+2 seating layout with luxury captain chairs in the second row.

The current five-seat model is 5,319 mm long, 2,050 mm wide, and 1,930 mm tall, so the three-row model is expected to be even longer.

Yangwang U8 Premium Edition interior (Source: BYD)

Inside, you will find BYD’s latest tech and software with display screens for everyone. The U8 has a 12.8″ infotainment, a 23.6″ instrument cluster, a 23.6″ passenger screen, and dual 12.8″ screens for the rear passengers.

BYD’s new U8 model will challenge other three-row luxury SUVs, like the Range Rover Executive extended model and Defender 130. It will be officially revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 30. Check back for the full details.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

The Yangwang brand launched its second EV, the U9 electric supercar, earlier this year. Starting at $233,000 (1,680,000 yuan), the U9 is half the cost of a Ferrari (but it will beat one in a race).

Electrek’s Take

The three-row SUV is the latest in BYD’s vehicle launch spree. Last week, BYD launched the new 2025 Seal EV, its Tesla Model 3-rivaling electric sedan. It’s also launching the new flagship GT under its Denza brand on August 20.

Although BYD is best known for its low-cost EVs, such as the Seagull, Dolphin, Atto 3, and Seal models, the automaker is quickly expanding into new segments like pickup trucks, luxury, and electric supercars.

With a slate of new models hitting the market over the next few months, BYD expects EVs to continue stealing market share from gas-powered cars in China.

Many high-end automakers, including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Ferrari, are already seeing sales slump in China. BYD expects this trend to continue over the next few years. The company predicts foreign brands’ market share will drop from 40% to 10% over the next three to five years.