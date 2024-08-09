 Skip to main content

XPeng kicks off mass production of the MONA M03 ahead of official launch this month

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Aug 9 2024 - 7:25 am PT
0 Comments
MONA M03 production

According to a recent post from XPeng Motors founder, chairman, and CEO He Xiaopeng, the Chinese EV automaker’s new AI-centric model, the MONA M03, has begun mass production overseas. This is another notable milestone, as the MONA M03 is expected to launch later this month.

It has only been about five months since XPeng Motors shared details of a new incoming AI-driven sub-brand, which we would soon learn is called MONA, following a presentation from XPeng’s CEO during the 2024 Beijing Auto Show.

MONA stands for “Made of New AI,” and much of XPeng’s latest EV technology will debut in the new M03 hatchback coupe. While XPeng initially teased MONA as a sub-brand, its rhetoric changed this past June when the automaker started describing it as a new lineup of XPeng BEVs rather than a new sub-brand.

Regardless of where it stands under the XPeng umbrella, we have been anticipating an official launch of the MONA M03 sometime in August, and the company’s founder confirmed that mass production of the new model is now underway.

MONA M03 production
Source: He Xiaopeng/Weibo

XPeng’s MONA M03 production now underway

Per a recent Weibo post from He Xiaopeng, MONA M03 production is officially underway in China. Xiaopeng also relayed that XPeng’s “front-line partners” are working to expedite the production processes of the MONA M03 so it can be delivered to customers at the same time as its launch later this month.

The XPeng founder, chairman, and CEO also echoed previous statements that the MONA M03 will start at RMB 200,000 ($27,900), making it a reasonably affordable new BEV model targeted at a younger demographic of buyers.

According to previous regulatory filings in China, the M03 will launch in two separate single-motor variants and the choice of 140 kW or 160 kW peak power, respectively.

With production now underway, XPeng opened MONA M03 reservations on August 8 with a deposit of RMB 99 ($13.81), which enables a discount of RMB 3,000 ($419) on the purchase of the BEV. We will report when the first MONA BEV is officially launched in China later this month.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors
Xpeng

Xpeng
MONA MONA M03

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications