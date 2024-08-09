XPeng kicks off mass production of the MONA M03 ahead of official launch this month

According to a recent post from XPeng Motors founder, chairman, and CEO He Xiaopeng, the Chinese EV automaker’s new AI-centric model, the MONA M03, has begun mass production overseas. This is another notable milestone, as the MONA M03 is expected to launch later this month.

It has only been about five months since XPeng Motors shared details of a new incoming AI-driven sub-brand, which we would soon learn is called MONA, following a presentation from XPeng’s CEO during the 2024 Beijing Auto Show.

MONA stands for “Made of New AI,” and much of XPeng’s latest EV technology will debut in the new M03 hatchback coupe. While XPeng initially teased MONA as a sub-brand, its rhetoric changed this past June when the automaker started describing it as a new lineup of XPeng BEVs rather than a new sub-brand.

Regardless of where it stands under the XPeng umbrella, we have been anticipating an official launch of the MONA M03 sometime in August, and the company’s founder confirmed that mass production of the new model is now underway.

Source: He Xiaopeng/Weibo

XPeng’s MONA M03 production now underway

Per a recent Weibo post from He Xiaopeng, MONA M03 production is officially underway in China. Xiaopeng also relayed that XPeng’s “front-line partners” are working to expedite the production processes of the MONA M03 so it can be delivered to customers at the same time as its launch later this month.

The XPeng founder, chairman, and CEO also echoed previous statements that the MONA M03 will start at RMB 200,000 ($27,900), making it a reasonably affordable new BEV model targeted at a younger demographic of buyers.

According to previous regulatory filings in China, the M03 will launch in two separate single-motor variants and the choice of 140 kW or 160 kW peak power, respectively.

With production now underway, XPeng opened MONA M03 reservations on August 8 with a deposit of RMB 99 ($13.81), which enables a discount of RMB 3,000 ($419) on the purchase of the BEV. We will report when the first MONA BEV is officially launched in China later this month.