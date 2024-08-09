Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck news, Rivian and Lucid earnings, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss a bunch of Tesla Cybertruck news, Rivian and Lucid earnings, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla is working through its giant Cybertruck backlog pretty fast
- Tesla launches Cybertruck in Canada, and it’s pricey
- Tesla Cybertruck’s tow hitch snaps off the frame in torture test
- Tesla is testing Supercharging at over 300 kW
- Tesla launches new bundle with 3 years of FSD, Supercharging, and premium connectivity
- Rivian (RIVN) stock slips after pivotal earnings: Here’s why the CEO is defending its progress
- Lucid (LCID) beats Q2 revenue estimates with another $1.5 billion injection from Saudi PIF
- EVs and PHEVs outsell gas cars in China for the first time
- BYD undercuts Tesla Model 3 prices by nearly $10K with the new 2025 Seal EV
- Dodge officially reveals prices for its first EV, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments