Tesla launches new bundle with 3 years of FSD, Supercharging, and premium connectivity

Tesla is trying something new. The automaker is offering a bundle of 3 years of subscription to Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised, Supercharging, and premium connectivity.

Tesla has been having issues selling its FSD package.

For years, CEO Elon Musk claimed that Tesla would keep increasing prices as the system got better, which he claims would then make Tesla vehicles “appreciation assets”.

This couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Tesla increased the price of the FSD package to $15,000, but it started slashing it last year and it is now down to just $8,000.

Even then, the company is having issues selling it.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched programs to conduct FSD test drives with every delivery to try to convince people to buy it. Tesla also conducted month-long trials for existing owners.

Now, Tesla is trying something else: a 3-year bundle of FSD, free Supercharging and premium connectivity for $5,000:

For now, this option is only available on Model S and Model X.

Is it worth it?

Electrek’s Take

You have to compare it to a FSD subscription, which is $99 a month. So, over 3 years, that would be $3,600. Premium connectivity is $100 a year.

Therefore, we are at $3,900.

This means that for $1,100, you will get 3 years of supercharging.

Whether that’s worth it depends entirely on your driving habits. For most EV drivers, the charging happens at home overnight, but some people rely more heavily on the Supercharger network.

At an average of $0.40 per kWh, you would get 2,750 kWh out of that or about 27 full charges on Model S/X.

Therefore, this package is worth it if you want FSD, premium connectivity, and you charge more than about 30 times at Superchargers over 3 years.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.