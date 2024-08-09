 Skip to main content

Tesla launches Cybertruck in Canada, and it’s pricey

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 9 2024 - 7:27 am PT
Tesla has launched the Cybertruck in Canada, and the prices are going to make people think twice about buying the truck they have been waiting for for years.

Just yesterday, we reported that Tesla was working through its giant Cybertruck backlog pretty fast.

We expected that Tesla would open orders to more people and more markets, specifically Canada.

Today, Tesla started sending invites to Canadian Cybertruck reservation holders to convert their reservations into orders.

The automaker has revealed pricing for the two versions currently available:

• Cybertruck AWD Foundation Series: $137,990 CAD
• Cyberbeast Foundation Series: $165,990 CAD

Despite the disadvantageous exchange rate, some automakers will adjust pricing to make it more attractive for Canadian buyers, but not Tesla. These are basically the same prices in the US converted to Canadian dollars.

Like in the US, only the Foundation Series is available, which packages all options together for $20,000 on top of the regular price.

Top comment by Grant

Tesla had the opportunity to make an electric EV for most everyone. Elon chose to make a niche truck with lower range and higher costs. So sad.

Tesla is expected to open up orders for the regular version of the Cybertruck, except for the rear-wheel-drive version, toward the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

I doubt that this will be very popular in Canada. The price after the exchange rate is just too high.

If you want an electric pickup truck, there are some good deals: the F150 Lightning ranges from $59,995 to $110,495, and the Silverado EV ranges from $75,000 to $118,000 in Canada.

Both top prices are cheaper than Tesla’s base Cybertruck prices – with Foundation Series, to be fair, but even without those options, it will be cheaper.

