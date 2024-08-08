ChargePoint introduces a new ‘Omni Port’ that combines Tesla and other EV plugs into one [Video]

EV charging network ChargePoint has just introduced a new piece of technology to help ease the overall process for drivers, regardless of what make or model they own. The “Omni Port” ensures EV drivers can charge at any ChargePoint space, combining multiple charging plugs into one single port.

As EV adoption continues to grow, the need for necessary charging infrastructure remains a key factor in speeding up the process. To go all-electric, consumers demand networks that are not only prevalent and accessible, but dependable, easy to use, and fast.

Easier said than done.

Any EV driver today has multiple tales of public charging headaches, whether it’s long lines, slow charge rates, piles out of commission, or worse yet, some huge gas truck parked in the spot. ChargePoint ($CHPT) has been working since 2007 to solve these issues and currently offers a network of over 1 million EV charging plugs across North America and Europe.

However, just because a charger is available does not necessarily mean your EV is compatible. CHAdeMo EV plugs have faded from existence aside from those dwindling (but loyal) Nissan LEAF drivers, and the J1772 plug held a long reign, that is, until Tesla stepped in. In the past year, nearly all OEMs have committed to transitioning to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), setting the stage for EVs to finally have a universally accepted plug.

However, that process has proven to be a slow one while automakers work to rollout adapters for new and existing models while they integrate the connector into future models. As such, EV drivers are still left with the pains of the growing EV charging industry to figure out if a given charger supports their model, where and how to get the necessary adapter, and so on.

This is the last thing anyone wants to deal with, especially those considering buying an EV. To alleviate that mess, ChargePoint has introduced a solution called the “Omni Port” that will automatically deploy the correct EV charging plug for drivers based on their make and model.

The new Omni Port / Source: ChargePoint

ChargePoint ensures its EV plugs are “future-ready”

ChargePoint unveiled its new Omni Port EV plug technology today, and it looks like a viable solution for Tesla and non-Tesla drivers alike. The system has combined J1772 and NACS ports into one while maintaining the capabilities for CCS1 DC fast charging where available.

As a result, ChargePoint’s Omni Port eliminates the need for adapters as well as dedicated charging spaces based on specific EV plug types. Per ChargePoint CEO Rick Wilmer:

Across hardware and software, ChargePoint is bringing to market innovative solutions that ensure all drivers who need to charge are able to do so. With Omni Port, ChargePoint solved the challenges associated with a multiple connector environment, ensuring Tesla and non-Tesla drivers can continue to expect a world-class driver experience. We are giving drivers and site hosts assurance that ChargePoint will continue to meet all their charging needs now and in the future.

ChargePoint states that its new technology debuts as the first commercially available solution for universal EV charging, helping slay plug confusion that currently trudges the process. EV Drivers on the network will simply need to enter their vehicle’s make and model into the ChargePoint app and then initiate their charging session. From there, the Omni Port-equipped station will automatically deploy the correct connector type and start juicing the vehicle up.

Customers who do not use the ChargePoint app can still take advantage of the technology by manually selecting the correct EV plug on the charger pile’s screen. Per ChargePoint:

There are more than 5.5 million EVs on North American roads, of which more than half are equipped with J1772 or CCS1 charging ports. These vehicles will continue needing public charger access for years to come. As automakers attempt to align on a single connector type for the future, these 5.5 million drivers need assurance that they will be able to charge when they need to. Omni Port gives drivers and station owners peace of mind by combining these most common connector types into a single solution, meeting EV driver needs without having to dedicate parking spaces to specific connector types.

ChargePoint says it will begin rolling out Omni Port technology in newly implemented charging piles, but the technology can also be installed on existing CP6000 and Express Plus Power Link 2000 models “at a nominal cost.” For those loyal LEAF owners, ChargePoint will offer ChAdeMO EV connectors to plugs on the Express Plus Power Link 2000 piles.

A representative for ChargePoint told Electrek the network expects to begin rolling out Omni Port-equipped chargers by the end of the year. See more about how the technology works in ChargePoint’s video below.

Source: ChargePoint