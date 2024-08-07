Volkswagen launches its sportiest EV yet, but can it keep pace with the Golf GTI?

Volkswagen launched its sportiest EV so far this week. Powered by its most powerful electric motor and new batteries, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is seen as the EV counterpart to the popular Golf GTI Clubsport. But can it keep up with the hot hatch?

After giving the ID.3 the GTX treatment earlier this year, Volkswagen is raising the bar. The new ID.3 GTX is the “sportiest electric Volkswagen to date.”

Volkswagen introduced the upgraded ID.3 with more power, a fine-tuned drive system, and sleek design elements.

“With its spontaneous and superior power delivery, the new ID.3 GTX Performance is for me the electric counterpart to our sporty compact car icon, the Golf GTI Clubsport,” VW’s board member for Development, Kai Grunitz said.

According to Grunitz, the hot hatches “share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate.”

The new EV is the first model to feature the improved Volkswagen Performance Drive System. With that, the new ID.3 GTX Performance packs 321 hp (240 kW), 40 hp more than the GTX model (210 kW).

With up to 545 Nm of torque, VW says the Performance EV exceeds the drive power of its most powerful V6 turbocharged engine.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance (Source: VW)

Volkswagen’s sportiest EV hits the market

Volkswagen claims its sportiest EV can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds.

Powered by a 79 kWh battery, the ID.3 GTX Performance gets up to 373 miles (601 km) WLTP range. It can also fast charge (10% to 80%) in about 26 minutes.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance (Source: VW)

The EV features sporty GTX design elements, including a new black air intake and customized signature lightning.

Volkswagen’s new model comes loaded with more GTX-branded elements on the inside. In addition, the ID.3 GTX Performance comes with VW’s latest software and 12.9″ infotainment. Optional features include a reality head-up display and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance interior (Source: VW)

The new GTX Performance is now available to order in Germany starting at $57,200 (€ 52,295), including VAT.

Volkswagen is currently offering $3,900 (€3,570) off on all ID models, so the starting price would be around $53,200 (€48,725)

The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance and ID.3 GTX (Source: VW)

Meanwhile, VW’s Golf GTI Clubsport starts at $52,50 (€48,075). Powered by a 300 hp (221 kW) engine, the hot hatch can hit 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/hr) in 5.6 seconds.

As VW continues progressing with new EV tech, costs will continue falling while performance and efficiency should improve. A new partnership with Rivian, using its software expertise, could help give VW a boost.

Volkswagen and Rivian’s new joint venture gained approval from German competition authorities last week, paving the way for a finalized deal.