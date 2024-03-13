Volkswagen unveils sleek ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer with added power and sporty design

In a double global debut, Volkswagen introduced the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer as it expands its range of sporty EVs.

Meet the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatch EV

Volkswagen confirmed earlier this week that a sporty new ID.3 GTX will arrive after posting a teaser on its social media.

Volkswagen not only unveiled the new electric hot hatch but also introduced the ID.7 GTX Tourer, the most powerful VW wagon ever.

The new EVs feature sporty designs, front and rear light signatures, added features, and more power. VW is expanding its GTX branding following its success. In Europe, every fifth ID.4 and ID.5 is already a GTX model.

VW will launch the RWD electric hot hatch in two trims. The range-topping ID.3 GTX Performance features the most powerful VW electric drive motor to date with up to 322 hp.

The base ID.3 GTX gets the same 282 hp as the RWD 2024 Volkswagen ID.4. Other than that, there are not many differences to note between the two models.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX (Source: Volkswagen)

VW’s range-topping GTX Performance gains a new 79 kWh battery pack, up from the previous top-rated 77kWh ID.3 model. The added power unlocks up to 373 miles range and a 0 to 62 mph sprint in 5.6 seconds.

The sporty EV stands out with GTX-specific front bumpers, a black air intake, new daytime running lights, and 20″ Skagen alloy wheels.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX interior (Source: Volkswagen)

Inside, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX features premium sports seats, red stitching, and a high-quality cockpit surface. The Performance model comes with DCC adaptive chassis control.

The ID.7 GTX Tourer is VW’s most powerful wagon

After pre-sales of the ID.7 Tourer kicked off last week, Volkswagen debuted the new GTX version.

“The ID.7 GTX Tourer paves the way for a new type of sporty mobility by combining the spaciousness of a large estate with the performance of a sports car,” Kai Grunitz, VW’s head of technical development, said.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer (Source: Volkswagen)

As VW’s most powerful wagon, the ID.7 GTX Tourer includes a dual-motor AWD system with up to 335 hp.

Although performance specs are yet to be revealed, the GTX will easily top the current range-topping ID.7 with a 0 to 60 mph time in 6.3 seconds.

Powered by an 88 kWh battery, the largest for an MEB-based model, VW aims for around 387 miles range.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX (left) and ID.7 GTX Tourer (Right) (Source: Volkswagen)

The GTX model is unique from other ID.7 models, with a special honeycomb grille and GTX-specific light graphics with lit-up badges.

Inside, the sporty wagon features GTX lettering on the backrests, red stitching on the seats, dash, door trims, and steering wheel. The GTX model maintains the spacious interior of the RWD variants with up to 1,714 L luggage compartment capacity.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer interior (Source: Volkswagen)

Prices for the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer have yet to be revealed. Volkswagen said the new sporty EVs will launch soon, so check back for final details.