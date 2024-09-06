Volkswagen’s new ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE reimagines an exclusive legend

The legendary Volkswagen FIRE+ICE brand has entered the electric era. Volkswagen’s new ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is a tribute to the exclusive Golf Fire and ICE with a reinterpretation of the iconic 90s design.

“With the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, we are emphasizing how highly emotional our sporty top model is,” Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, said.

Volkswagen introduced the one-off show car at its ID Meeting in Switzerland on Friday. The sporty electric hot hatch was developed with Munich-based BOGNER as an electric reinterpretation of the FIRE+ICE Golf model of the early 90s.

The Golf FIRE+ICE achieved “cult status,” especially the GTI version, according to VW. Although Volkswagen only planned to sell 10,000 units, a total of 16,700 were sold.

Reminiscent of the exclusive Golf, the EV hot hatch blends the FIRE+ICE performance brand with the sporty ID.3 GTX, Tom Becker, director of BOGNER FIRE+ICE, explained. Becker added, “The special thing is that we were able to integrate many of our original materials and accessories into the interior of the vehicle.”

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s ID.3 GTX brings FIRE+ICE into the EV era

On the outside, the new ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE “stands out above all” with an exclusive 3-layer paint and glass bead effect.

The Electric Violet pearl color was chosen as a tribute to the Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice, which had an exclusive dark violet pearl-effect paint finish. With special color effects, the exterior can change from dark blue to violet or even black, depending on the lightning.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE (Source: Volkswagen)

On the side, VW’s one-off ID.3 GTX features geometric FIRE+ICE patterns in transparent matte.

Volkswagen added 21″ rims and included the original FIRE+ICE badge from the 90s on the B-pillar and roof spoiler.

The interior of the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE (Source: Volkswagen)

The interior has also been upgraded with a split color scheme. Volkswagen included a flaming red accent on the driver’s side seats and seams, while the passenger seats and interior have ice blue design elements.

Scattered throughout are FIRE+ICE logos, including on the accelerator and brake. It also includes colors, fabric, and elements from BOGNER’s collection. If you open the B-zippers, you will find the original fabric from the 90s.

Volkswagen’s new FIRE+ICE model shares its most powerful electric motor, which is used in the ID.3 GTX Performance. With up to 321 hp, the Performance EV can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds. The 79 kWh battery provides up to 373 mi (601 km) WLTP range.