Electric Mopar muscle, stinky Tesla cabin filters, and a pricey Chevy pickup

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, we talk about legacy performance nameplates turning to battery power, the value of Tesla Autopilot data, and whether or not a $96,000 Chevy Silverado makes any sense at all, to anyone, for any reason.

Plus, we check out latest high-performance Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ponder its place in the GTi’s legacy, and I defend Tesla’s stinky cabin filters while explaining what “sailboat fuel” is!

