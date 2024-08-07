Chevy slashes the 2024 Silverado EV lease price by $400 a month

Photo: GM

Chevy slashed lease prices for the 2024 Silverado EV by nearly $400 a month last week, but customers may still find it to be too expensive.

This is the second time the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV‘s price has been cut in two months.

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV can now be leased for $999 a month for 36 months with $6,819 due at signing. That’s based on an MSRP of $96,495 for the RST and 10,000 miles a year.

Before the offer took effect back on August 1, CarsDirect reports, the Silverado EV was advertised at $1,449 for 39 months with $4,099 due at signing. The truck’s effective cost was previously $1,554 per month. Before that, it was $1,595.

Now the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV costs $1,188 – a price cut of $407 per month since the truck was launched.

This EV still doesn’t have any lease cash on offer, but what lowered the price was a significant boost in the Silverado EV’s residual value to 76% (it was previously 63%). GM’s lease interest rate has also improved, as it’s dropped back down to 7.22% after it was raised to 8.54% at the end of July.

This is the best price to date on the Silverado EV, but there are still better deals to be had. For example, the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV is now listed at $849 for 36 months with $4,800 at signing or $982 per month. That makes the HUMMER EV $206 per month less expensive to lease than the Silverado EV, despite its MSRP being around $2,300 higher.

