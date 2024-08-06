Elon hurts Tesla sales, self driving Mercedes, and Matt from Chargeway stops by

On today’s extra long episode of Quick Charge, Elon Musk is definitely hurting sales at Tesla, Mercedes is taking the self-driving lead, and Chargeway founder Matt Teske stops by to show us how extreme weather could impact your electric road trip.

We also take a deeper dive into some of the ways extreme heat and cold impact electric vehicle range on long road trips, a major bankruptcy in the solar space, and convince ourselves that these photos of Elon as a furry aren’t real (please, don’t try to convince me they’re real – this timeline is already irredeemably stupid, and I don’t think I’ll ever recover).

