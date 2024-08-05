CATL is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in eVTOL developer AutoFlight

Prominent eVTOL developer AutoFlight has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with battery behemoth CATL in which the latter will invest hundreds of millions to support the former’s arial technology development.

AutoFlight is a Shanghai-based aviation specialist focused on developing and integrating autonomous eVTOL air taxis into society. For the past three or so years, we’ve watched the startup ride to prominence in the nascent eVTOL space as it publicly shared new milestones with its flagship Prosperity I aircraft.

That progress included proof of concept footage of Prosperity I transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight mid-air last year before completing a takeoff and landing a month later.

In March 2023, AutoFlight took Prosperity I on a 250 km (155 mi) journey through the air—a new world record for eVTOLs—before flying three all-electric aircraft simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) remains the big dog in battery development and manufacturing, taking in most major OEMs as customers. Simultaneously, the company has developed battery technology for other forms of mobility, including electric planes. now, CATL is officially investing in eVTOLs.

CATL takes its first dive into eVTOL technology

AutoFlight shared details of its new strategic cooperation agreement with CATL, signed in Shanghai over the weekend. The investment and cooperation agreement with CATL is valued at an undisclosed amount, but according to the eVTOL developer, it equates to “hundreds of millions.” Per the release:

AutoFlight will establish a long-term partnership with CATL, committing to the joint research and development of eVTOL aviation batteries. By combining their respective resources and technical expertise, the two companies will focus on enhancing the energy density and performance of eVTOL batteries, aiming to support longer flight distances and higher load capacities, while also achieving significant improvements in safety and stability.

AutoFlight states that CATL’s fresh investment will help it accelerate the development of its eVTOL technology but also bolster its technical capabilities. Looking ahead (following completed financing), AutoFlight says it will expedite its R&D and plans for airworthiness certification.

AutoFlight has previously shared it was developing its technology in Augsburg, Germany, en route to being certified for passenger flights by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2025. Certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for Prosperity I officially began in April 2024.