AutoFlight completes world’s longest eVTOL flight with latest generation ‘Prosperity I’ aircraft

eVTOL developer AutoFlight has shared its latest milestone en route to seeking certification for its four passenger air taxi by 2025. Today, the company shared that the Gen4 design of its “Prosperity I” aircraft has successfully completed the world’s longest eVTOL flight.

AutoFlight is an R&D specialist focused on autonomous flight and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) technology based in Shanghai. The company evolved from a consumer drone company called Yuneec, both of which were founded by Tian Yu.

In January of 2022, AutoFlight shared proof of concept with its Prosperity I eVTOL complete with video footage of it transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight mid-air. A month later, the company shared more extensive flight footage of the eVTOL, including a successful takeoff and landing.

Since its announcement in early 2022, AutoFlight has been developing its eVTOL technology in Augsburg, Germany with hopes to become certified for passenger flights by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) by 2025.

Last week, the company compiled more evidence to its case for airworthiness as it successfully completed the world’s longest flight for an eVTOL.

Credit: AutoFlight

AutoFlight ekes out longest eVTOL flight by two km

According to AutoFlight, the eVTOL trip took place at its German testing facility on February 23, consisting of 20 laps on a predetermined route, remotely piloted by a team on the ground. The total distance traveled on a single charge came out just over 250 km (155 miles).

With that trip, AutoFlight claims the top spot for the world’s longest eVTOL flight, usurping the previous record of 248 km achieved by Joby Aviation in 2021. AutoFlight president Omar Bar-Yohay spoke to the eVTOL developer’s latest milestone:

This flight is both a great celebratory milestone, and a testament to the team’s incredible effort and progress in testing and incrementally pushing the aircraft’s performance envelope. It’s a remarkable achievement that shows our aircraft’s capability, and we are excited to continue working towards our next goals all the way to EASA certification in 2025.

AutoFlight’s 4th generation Prosperity I eVTOL used in the recent test flight is capable of achieving speeds over 200 km/h (124 mph). The company also states the eVTOL can offer all-electric range beyond the 250 km it achieved during the record setting journey.

As one of the hundreds of eVTOL developers, AutoFlight is the current name to beat in terms of distance, but like most – is still seeking imperative certification from aviation agencies to fly with humans aboard. This is definitely one of the companies to keep an eye on, and trust that we will keep you informed on its next milestone.