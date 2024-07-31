Oregon to get a massive 900 MW solar + battery storage project

Photo: Oregon Solar + Storage Industries Association

Brookfield Renewable US has filed a Notice of Intent to develop one of Oregon’s largest solar + battery storage projects.

The 900-megawatt (MW) Speedway Solar and Battery Storage Project will be east of the city of Grass Valley in Sherman County and will span roughly 9,500 acres on privately owned land. It’s named as such because it’s near an operating racetrack. Brookfield has not yet shared how much battery storage it intends to use, but the solar farm could potentially power up to 150,000 households.

Speedway will be adjacent to an existing high-voltage transmission line, and the electricity it produces will enter the grid through a new Bonneville Power Administration switchyard built within the project area and used throughout Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Renewables developer and operator Brookfield says Speedway’s differentiator is its layout. The solar array’s design will be in “ribbons” along the fields’ edges to protect existing agricultural and wildlife corridors, allowing for continued agricultural use of the land.

Speedway is set to be a game-changer for Oregon’s renewable energy scene. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Oregon currently ranks 24th in the US for solar energy, boasting around 1,815 MW of installed solar capacity. Speedway would give these numbers a significant boost, propelling Oregon further up the ranks.

Brookfield is aiming to obtain its final order and site certificate for Speedway by spring 2026.

Read more: Oregon just got its first offshore wind energy areas with 2.4 GW of potential

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*