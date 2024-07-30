 Skip to main content

Massive Tesla recall, massive self-driving haul truck, and a massive new wind farm

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Jul 30 2024 - 4:37 pm PT
In today’s massive new episode of Quick Charge, Tesla issues a massive 1.8 million EV recall to keep their hoods from flying open, Liebherr puts out a massive, 264-ton electric haul truck, and a massive 2.2 MW wind farm gets one step closer to reality.

We’ve also got a record-setting, 8 second 1/4 mile pass, a 1300 hp Chinese supercar, and a new, virtual power plant that’s powered by Ford and Sunrun. Enjoy!


Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that's the plan, anyway).


