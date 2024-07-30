 Skip to main content

Tesla pushes software fix to 1.8 million EVs to prevent hood from flying open

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 30 2024 - 7:32 am PT
41 Comments

Tesla has issued a ‘safety recall’ on 1.8 million electric vehicles, but the good news is that it is just a software fix – although an important one as it will prevent the hood from flying open while driving.

Tesla was first made aware of a problem with its hood’s latch in China earlier this year. It took a few months, but it figured out an issue that could result in drivers not being notified that the latch wasn’t properly closed before starting to drive:

After a customer action opens the hood, the latch assembly may not detect an open condition and prevent driver notification of the hood open state when the vehicle is placed into drive.

As noted in the recall notice, that can be dangerous as it could fly open and obstruct the driver’s view:

Unknowingly driving a vehicle with an unlatched hood may result in the hood fully opening and obstructing the driver’s view, increasing the risk of a collision.

Following the findings in China, Tesla conducted investigations in Europe and North America and it found the same problem and some warranty claims matching the problem.

It decided to do a safety recall involving 1.8 million vehicles:

The subject population includes certain Model Year (MY) 2017-2024 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between September 6, 2017 – July 15, 2024, equipped with a hood latch produced in China, and all delivered MY 2013-2024 Model S, MY 2016-2024 Model X, and MY 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla has already started to deploy the software fix to its fleet through the 2024.20.100 software update.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications