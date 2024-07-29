Chevy’s Blazer EV is headed for Brazil to combat surging BYD

GM is preparing to launch a new electric vehicle offensive in Latin America’s largest auto market. Chevy’s Blazer EV will spearhead a new EV campaign in Brazil as GM looks to counter BYD and other surging Chinese EV makers in the region.

As one of GM’s most widely recognized nameplates, the all-electric Blazer is a key piece of GM’s EV strategy.

The Blazer EV was introduced in 2022 as part of Chevy’s next-gen electric vehicle lineup, alongside the Equinox and Silverado EVs. With output ramping up, GM sold 7,234 Blazer EVs through the first half of 2024, 6,634 were in the second quarter.

According to GM, the electric SUV is attracting new customers to the brand, with 40% of Blazer EV buyers coming from Jeep, Ford, Hyundai/Kia, etc.

As the new electric SUV gains traction in the US, GM is preparing to launch it in another key auto market: Brazil. According to Statista, Brazil was the sixth largest car market globally in 2023, with over 2.18 million new car registrations.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

Can Chevy’s Blazer EV compete with BYD?

Brazil is not only one of the biggest car markets in terms of sales but also ranks among the top ten vehicle manufacturers.

Chevy’s Blazer EV will launch in Brazil on August 1, 2024, according to GM Authority. GM announced it was preparing to launch the electric SUV last week. GM said the Blazer EV “marks a new era for the brand” in the nation.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

GM’s South American Director of Electrical Engineering, Plinio Cabral, explained “Modern cars have their own internet and more advanced electronic architecture.” This enables “systems that offer a more complete and personalized connectivity experience for the consumer,” he added.

One automaker that is ahead of the curve with this is China’s leading EV maker, BYD. BYD is leading Brazil’s EV transition after selling nearly 15,000 electrified cars in the nation in the first three months of 2024.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

After launching its most affordable EV in March, the Dolphin Mini (Seagull in China), BYD’s momentum is only expected to pick up in the second half of the year.

BYD’s Dolphin Mini starts at around $20,000 (99,800 BRL) as one of the cheapest electric options in Brazil.

BYD Dolphin Mini (Seagull) testing in Brazil (Source: BYD)

Can Chevy’s Blazer EV help GM keep pace with BYD in Brazil? We will learn final prices and specs next week. In the US, the Chevy Blazer EV starts at $50,195 with up to 279 miles range. With the tax credit, prices could fall to as low as $42,695.

The Blazer EV will launch in Brazil in one trim, which will be the RS model. In the US, the RS is offered in both eAWD (279 miles range) and RWD (324 miles range) options.