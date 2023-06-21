BYD expands North American presence with first 100 Yuan Plus EV deliveries in Mexico

China’s largest EV maker, BYD, is expanding its presence in North America after delivering the first batch of 100 Yuan Plus EVs in Mexico.

BYD bolsters North American EV presence

BYD has been a force in the Chinese EV market, setting a new May sales record with over 119,000 EVs sold (+124% YOY) last month alone.

The EV manufacturing giant has evolved from a battery maker into an electric car-making powerhouse. After revealing plans last summer to expand into Japan, BYD quickly followed it up by vowing to enter Europe (beyond Norway and Sweden), Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the UK, and others.

In April, BYD launched its most affordable EV in Europe, the BYD Dolphin hatchback, which starts at around 30,000 euros ($33K) and is a contender to take further market share from automakers in the region.

BYD’s global expansion continues after revealing it has delivered the first batch of Yuan Plus EVs to customers in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

BYD celebrating Yuan Plus EV deliveries in Mexico (Source: BYD)

The delivery was jointly completed by three distributors in Mexico that have stores in the region, Continental, Dalton, and Liverpool.

BYD initially launched the Yuan Plus (also known as the Atto 3 in some overseas markets) in China in mid-February. The model is the first A-class SUV to feature BYD’s e-platform 3.0, equipped with blade batteries enabling a longer range and fast charging capabilities.

BYD Yuan Plus EV (Source: BYD)

The Yuan Plus EV is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor capable of going 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 7.3 seconds. With a 60 kWh battery capacity, BYD Mexico claims the Yuan Plus has a 480 km (298 mi) NEDC range with 29-minute fast charging (30% to 80%).

On the inside, the electric SUV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to link media, intelligent voice control, and more. Most importantly, OTA updates will allow the Yuan Plus EV to get better over time.

BYD Yuan Plus EV interior (Source: BYD)

The news comes after BYD revealed it would launch three models in Mexico, including the Yuan Plus EV, Han EV, and Tang EV.

BYD has also been bolstering its presence in South America, becoming the leading clean car maker in several countries. The EV maker launched the Yuan Plus EV in Columbia in October while debuting the Han EV in Brazil.

Although BYD sells its electric buses in the US, it hasn’t rushed to introduce EV passenger cars, a market in which it says it could face an unfair disadvantage due to the IRA’s $7,500 tax credit. Stella Li, executive vice president and head of BYD’s North American operations, said (via Bloomberg), “The company doesn’t need to go into every market, just ones it feels are ready for its offerings.”