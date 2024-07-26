Podcast: Tesla, Ford, GM earnings, Rivian R2, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla, Ford, and GM earnings, Rivian R2, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2024 results: billion-dollar revenue beat
- Tesla gives encouraging update on 4680 battery cells
- Tesla accelerates plans for cheaper electric vehicles, but not the $25,000 EV
- Tesla Robotaxi unveiling now planned for October 10, Elon hints at ‘one more thing’
- Elon Musk would be ‘surprised’ if Tesla doesn’t have ‘unsupervised self-driving’ next year
- Elon Musk signals reaching limit of Tesla’s HW3 despite self-driving promise
- Tesla warns against wet towel trick to speed up Supercharging
- Ford misses Q2 earnings by a wide margin as EV losses reach $2.5 billion in 2024
- GM claims its next cycle of EV growth is coming, but when?
- Rivian R2 pre-orders ‘well over’ 100,000 and climbing
- Porsche scales back 80% EV goal by 2030 amid falling sales, shifting market
- Google’s Alphabet Inc. doubles down on robotaxis, committing another $5 billion into Waymo
