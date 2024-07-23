 Skip to main content

Tesla Robotaxi unveiling now planned for October 10, Elon hints at ‘one more thing’

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 23 2024 - 3:04 pm PT
11 Comments

Tesla has confirmed a new date for the unveiling of its upcoming Robotaxi, a dedicated self-driving vehicle.

It is now planned for October 10th and CEO Elon Musk is hinting at potential ‘one more thing’ at the event.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Tesla is delaying the unveiling of the Robotaxi, which was planned for August 8th, to October. The report claimed that the delay was to give Tesla more time to build more prototypes.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the unveiling has been delayed, without confirming the new timeline.

The CEO added that he requested “an important design change to the front”:

Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things.

With the release of its Q2 2024 earnings, Musk confirmed that the new date is now October 10.

The CEO reiterated that the delay is due to some changes that he requested, without elaborating on what are those changes.

However, Musk said that the delay is also going to enable Tesla to “show a few other things.”

For the last few years, Tesla has been working on a vehicle designed from the ground up to be a self-driving vehicle. The company has been referring to it as ‘Robotaxi’.

n Musk insists that Tesla is still dedicated to delivering its promised self-driving capability to existing vehicles delivered since 2016 through software update, but it also decided to build a new vehicle designed entirely around the fact that it will be driverless.

Not much is known about the vehicle other than hints that it won’t have a steering wheel or pedals, and that it will be “Cybertruck-like” in terms of design. We might have also seen a glimpse of the interior in a video that Tesla released.

Comments

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

