Tesla warns against wet towel trick to speed up Supercharging

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 25 2024 - 8:31 am PT
35 Comments

Tesla has warned against a trick that involves placing a wet towel around a Supercharger connector to speed up the charging process.

If you have been using a Tesla Supercharger lately or have Tesla stuff in your algorithm, you might have seen people place wet towels on a Supercharger connector while charging.

Many people have claimed that this can increase the charge rate.

For example, Out of Specs tested it and managed to increase the charge rate from 58 kW to 119 kW:

Is this impressive, and should it result in faster charging? The answer is yes, but the better question is: is it safe?

The answer is no.

Top comment by Dana Weick

Liked by 9 people

What would help is shade covers so you aren't parked in an asphalt parking lot under the direct sun in the summer in El Centro when it is 118F watching the charging stop and start as everything hit temp limits. Like their really nice, solar panel covered lot in Dateland, except there all the chargers were throttled even though sparsely used. More testing in the really hot parts of the country is needed IMO, I think their power conversion boxes were running too hot to put out full power but that is purely me guessing

View all comments

Tesla responded to the trend with a clear warning:

Placing a wet cloth on Supercharger cable handles does not increase charging rates and interferes with temperature monitors creating risk of overheating or damage. Please refrain from doing this so our systems can run correctly, and true charging issues can be detected by our systems.

Thermal management is an important part of fast charging. Sending high-voltage current through small cables creates a lot of heat.

It may seem like a good idea to help the thermal management with a wet blanket, but a wet blanket can’t do much against that kind of heat. What it does is mess with the heat sensors on the connector and make the system believe it can send more current through. That can become dangerous quickly.

In conclusion, please don’t do it.

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred's portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

