Q2 earnings, Elon bets big on AI, cheap Tesla EVs, and Chevy EV lease deals

On this, extra-dense episode of Quick Charge, we cover Tesla’s Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk talks cheap Tesla cars and cheaper 4680 batteries while promising to finally deliver on that new Roadster from 2017.

While Tesla pushes back its Robotaxi launch, Google is powering ahead, beting $5 billion on Waymo’s expansion in to Texas. Plus, GM’s got some lease deals for new Chevy EVs – some bad, some pretty good, actually! You’ll have to listen to see which one is which … or, you know, just click here to see Equinox EV deals near you.

