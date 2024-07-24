 Skip to main content

Q2 earnings, Elon bets big on AI, cheap Tesla EVs, and Chevy EV lease deals

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Jul 24 2024 - 5:14 pm PT
1 Comment

On this, extra-dense episode of Quick Charge, we cover Tesla’s Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk talks cheap Tesla cars and cheaper 4680 batteries while promising to finally deliver on that new Roadster from 2017.

While Tesla pushes back its Robotaxi launch, Google is powering ahead, beting $5 billion on Waymo’s expansion in to Texas. Plus, GM’s got some lease deals for new Chevy EVs – some bad, some pretty good, actually! You’ll have to listen to see which one is which … or, you know, just click here to see Equinox EV deals near you.


Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyTuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!


Got news? Let us know!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Quick Charge Podcast

Quick Charge Podcast
TSLA - Tesla Stock Price Waymo Chevrolet

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications