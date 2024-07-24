The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV lease price costs as much as two Rivian trucks [update]

Chevy Silverado EV RST (Source: GM)

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV lease price is so expensive that it costs about as much as leasing two Rivian R1T Adventure trucks.

July 24 update: In just three weeks, Chevy has reduced the lease price of its Silverado EV – the amount due at signing has been reduced. It was previously $5,679 due, but now it’s $4,099 due at signing – a price cut of $1,580.

That means the Silverado EV’s effective monthly cost is now $1,554 per month – $41 per month less than before. So to compare, that puts it at $24 less per month than two Rivian R1T Adventure trucks. (The Silverado is also $555 per month more expensive than a HUMMER EV.)

CarsDirect reports that, as per the dealer leasing guide, the reason for the inconsequential price cut is that the Silverado’s residual value increased by 6% to 61%. But GM Financial raised the lease rate from 7.22% to 8.54%. There are still no lease incentives or loyalty discounts.

If you’re thinking of leasing an electric truck, there are much better deals to be had than the Silverado EV – especially if you want two of them.

July 3: The folks at CarsDirect report that a Chevy bulletin sent to dealers lists the Silverado EV at $1,449 for 39 months, with $5,679 due at signing. That’s for the RST trim based on an MSRP of $96,495 with destination and 10,000 miles a year. That makes the effective cost of the lease an eye-watering $1,595 per month… and that’s before taxes & fees.

Let’s compare that to the cost of leasing two Rivian trucks: The 2024 Rivian R1T Adventure leases for $581 for 36 months with $7,471 at signing, or $789 per month. That’s for the Dual Motor Large Battery Pack with an MSRP of $75,000. So if you leased two R1T Adventures, you’d spend $17 less a month than for a 2024 Silverado RST EV.

To really drive the point home, two R1T Adventures have an MSRP of $150,000. The Silverado MSRP is just under $97,000. Yet the latter costs more to lease.

The Silverado EV is a terrible deal for three reasons. First, it has no lease discounts. Second, the 39-month lease deal is based on a rate equivalent to 7.2%. And third, the underlying residual value is 55%, and CarsDirect reports that Chevy isn’t passing a commercial tax credit along to its customers.

As for a 24-month lease for the Silverado RST, that’s $15,569(!) down at signing, and the monthly payment would be over $2,000 a month. That’s a bit.. much.

Read more: Chevy Silverado EV RST first drive: Incredible range and power, but is it worth the hefty price? [Video]

Click here to find a local dealer that may have the Rivian R1T in stock.–affiliate link

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –affiliate link*