Elon Musk reiterates Tesla Roadster production in 2025

Elon Musk reiterates that the ‘forever coming next’ next-gen Tesla Roadster will go into production in 2025.

The prototype for the next-generation Tesla Roadster was first unveiled in 2017, and it was supposed to come into production in 2020, but it has been delayed every year since then.

It has become a sort of running joke, and there are doubts that it will ever come to market despite Tesla’s promise of dozens of free new Roadsters to Tesla owners who participated in its referral program years ago.

But earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk made some rare new comments about the next-gen Tesla Roadster, reviving hope that the vehicle will finally happen.

Musk said that Tesla will unveil a much-needed updated version of the next-gen Roadster since the design of the yet-to-be-revealed vehicle is already 7 years old, at the end of this year, and he said that the vehicle would come to market in 2025.

At Tesla’s Q2 2024 financial report, Musk was again asked about the Tesla Roadster and the CEO shared this update about the status of the vehicle program:

“With respect to Roadster, we’ve completed most of the engineering. And I think there’s still some upgrades we want to make to it, but we expect to be in production with Roadster next year. It will be something special.”

The vehicle’s production is seemingly still planned for next year, but there’s no word on when we will see the updated version.

Independently, Musk also confirmed the delay in Tesla’s Robotaxi event to October and added that the delay will enable Tesla to “show other things.”

Do you think Tesla could show the new Roadster at the Robotaxi event? Let us know in the comment section below.