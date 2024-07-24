 Skip to main content

Starbucks throws its weight behind 6 new community solar farms

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 24 2024 - 12:45 pm PT
Starbucks community solar
Starbucks has partnered with Nexamp, the largest community solar provider in the US, to anchor six new community solar farms in Illinois.

Everyone benefits: The coffee giant has committed to purchasing renewable electricity in the long term, which will, in turn, anchor more than 40 megawatts (MW) of community solar in Illinois.

Boston-based Nexamp‘s six new community solar farms will lower electricity bills for more than 1,100 local residents who are ComEd and Ameren utility customers.

Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai said, “Community solar is a perfect way for retailers to make progress on their own sustainability goals while also playing a role in the build-out of renewable energy resources that have the ability to directly benefit their own customers.”

Starbucks will receive a portion of renewable electricity credits for its support of Nexamp’s Illinois operations. The remaining capacity will be allocated to area residents and businesses through the Nexamp community solar program. Nexamp and Starbucks say they “hope” to expand their new community solar partnership program to more US locations.

Nexamp has begun construction on the six community solar farms and says they’re expected to come online beginning in 2025. The projects are expected to create several hundred new jobs, and Nexamp is partnering with such Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) job training organizations as City Colleges of Chicago and the Chicago Urban League.

Read more: Largest US community solar panel purchase in history just happened with 1.5 GW order

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek

