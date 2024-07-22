 Skip to main content

ZEEKR officially enters North America, launching 001 and X BEVs in Mexico

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Jul 22 2024 - 6:09 am PT
Chinese-built EVs are closer to hitting the US market as Geely-owned brand ZEEKR has launched its first two models in Mexico. Our neighbors to the South can now choose between ZEEKR’s flagship 001 shooting brake or its all-electric X SUV.

ZEEKR remains a rather young EV-centric automotive brand but is one of the most exciting to follow in the space due to its quick expansion of all-electric models and the markets they are becoming available.

With the recent announcement of its new 7X compact SUV in the works, the ZEEKR portfolio currently consists of six models. Some of these have already gone on sale in Europe, and plans are also in place for other continents.

This past February, we reported that ZEEKR’s parent company, Geely Auto, had inked a deal to resell its BEVs in Mexico through at least the end of 2026. The purchase agreement also included aftermarket parts and accessories to support the influx of ZEEKR vehicles making their way to Mexican customers.

At the time, however, there was no mention of what ZEEKR models would initially be sold in the Southern part of North America, although we surmised those plans would include the 001 shooting brake.

Today, ZEEKR launched its first two models in Mexico: the 001 sedan and the X SUV.

Zeekr X electric SUV (Source: Geely)

ZEEKR 001 and X BEVs go on sale in Mexico

According to a recent Weibo post from ZEEKR, the 001 and X models are now officially on sale to customers in Mexico. The shooting brake starts at an MSRP of 988,000 Mexican pesos ($54,850), while the X SUV starts at 799,000 Mexican pesos ($44,350).

The launch marks ZEEKR’s first entry into North America as the Chinese automaker takes advantage of the footprint already established by its parent, Geely Holding. As part of the purchase agreement signed in February, Geely has committed to the purchase and resale of ZEEKR EVs and their respective accessories, capping its buys at RMB 674 million (USD 92.7 million) in 2024, RMB 1.56 billion (USD 214.5 billion) in 2025, and RMB 3.13 billion (USD 430.2 billion) in 2026.

ZEEKR celebrated the launch with an event in Mexico, where prospective customers could experience the 001 and X BEVs inside and out. This will be an important market to watch as its the closest these Chinese-built models have ever gotten to US soil.

However, the US still imposes 100% tariffs on Chinese BEV imports, so we don’t expect to see ZEEKR vehicles crossing the border into that market anytime soon. Mexican customers can learn more here.

