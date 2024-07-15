ZEEKR shares details of its 009 MPV refresh ahead of global launch next week [Video]

It has only been a year since ZEEKR launched its 009 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), but the EV automaker is already on the cusp of launching a model refresh. The updated version comes in two different seat configurations and a massive battery that promises a leading range in its segment. ZEEKR is also hailing it as one of the safest and most environmentally friendly interiors for MPVs.

The 009 is the second model to debut under the relatively young ZEEKR EV brand. It began production in China in the fall of 2022 before initial deliveries began in early 2023. We got an opportunity to test drive the 009 MPV alongside the ZEEKR 001 last year and were quite impressed with its combination of luxury and performance in such a large package.

This past April, ZEEKR announced an ultra-luxe variant of the MPV called the 009 Grand, equipped with four seats, a 43-inch LED TV, an 18-liter fridge, and marble accents. Not to be outdone, ZEEKR has announced a quick refresh to the 009, which now includes a new seven-seat option.

ZEEKR to launch new 009 MPV out of Hong Kong July 19

According to an update directly from ZEEKR, the automaker will launch its refreshed 009 MPV globally next week in Hong Kong. This marks the first time the automaker has held a launch event outside of mainland China.

Like the previous ME Edition, the refreshed 009 features a 140kW battery pack powered by Qilin cells from CATL. What’s new is that the ZEEKR 009 now has a single motor option, which, when combined with the larger pack, promises the longest range among all-electric MPVs.

ZEEKR shared that the model’s 108kW pack can recharge from 10-80% in a mere 11.5 minutes, and the glorified minivan can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. ZEEKR has yet to share range, but a previous version topped out at 822 km (511 miles) CLTC on a single charge.

ZEEKR has also introduced a new seven-seat layout seen below.

The Chinese automaker also relayed that the 009 will launch as one of the safest BEVs in the market as it is the only MPV certified for both front and rear impact tests. It also has “the only environmentally friendly cabin with dual certification.”

Other features include standard equipped dual-chamber air suspension and CCD dampers, 30 speakers with 3000-watt peak power – the highest in the world according to ZEEKR. The interior cabin also offers “Private Mode,” “Valet Mode,” and a sound shield to maintain passenger privacy, while they enjoy luxury features like an intelligent storage cubby that can be heated or cooled from -6℃ to 50℃ (21℉ to 122℉).

The new ZEEKR 009 MPV will officially launch from Hong Kong on July 19, when we will learn more about its performance and refreshed pricing. Until then, here’s some video footage shared by ZEEKR earlier today.

