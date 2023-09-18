ZEEKR’s X SUVs closely follow 001 sedans in trek overseas as expansion in Europe continues

Less than a month after sending its flagship 001 sedans on a ship overseas to Europe, ZEEKR is loading up its first batch of X SUVs to join them. When they arrive, ZEEKR will immediately begin selling the two passenger EVs models in two markets of Europe as part of a strategy that includes further global expansion.

Thanks in part to the backing of parent company Geely Holding, ZEEKR has made some impressive progress in the mere two years it’s been in operation in China. This past April, the EV automaker was celebrating its 100,000th vehicle off its assembly line in only 18 months of production – led by the manufacturing of its flagship model, the 001 sedan.

The 001 and 009 MPV were soon joined by plans for a third model called the ZEEKR X, which began production in China this past June. Weeks later, ZEEKR officially opened pre-orders in Europe for both the 001 and X EVs, beginning in Sweden and the Netherlands.

By late August, the first batch of 001s built specifically for Europe were loaded up in China before making their trip by sea to their new markets. Now, ZEEKR is loading up a second shipment bound for Europe – this time filled with X SUVs.

ZEEKR will soon be selling both 001 and X EVs in Europe

Per a post on ZEEKR’s Weibo page, the first batch of X SUVs has been loaded up in Hong Kong and will make its way to Europe ahead of customer deliveries in Sweden and the Netherlands in Q4 2023.

The post also includes a cool video of the European versions of the ZEEKR X being built and loaded up in China. When ZEEKR outlined its strategy for Europe this past spring, it shared it would use a direct-to-consumer model in selling the 001 and X EVs, with plans to expand to six European markets by 2024.

The Chinese automaker has not yet shared what those four additional European countries will be yet, however. When ZEEKR announced its opening of pre-orders in Sweden and the Netherlands, it shared that the starting prices of the 001 sedan and X SUV will be 59,490 euros ($63,500) and 44,990 euros ($48,000), respectively.

Pricing of the X in Europe is particularly interesting as ZEEKR originally launched the SUV in China for under $30k as a competitor to the Tesla Model Y. Either way, ZEEKR is hoping to make a name for itself in Europe on the wings of these two models and big plans for expansion. This will be a company to watch.