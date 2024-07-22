Elon delays Optimus, Hyundai gets nervous, and a REAL work truck

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, the Cybertruck gets homolgated in Canada, Elon delays the Optimus robot for up to a full year, Hyundai’s feeling skittish about a possible victory for Donald Trump this November, and a Club Car shows off a real MAN’s truck – finally!

Now that the Tesla Cybertruck has become the best-selling electric pickup in the US and is on its way to dominating Canada, I think it’s high time that we begin to ask ourselves what makes a truck a truck … because the slab-sided, low-poly, post-apocalyptic wedge thing ain’t it for me.

