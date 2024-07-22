Kia’s new EV5 electric SUV faces delays as latest Tesla Model Y rival

As one of the latest mid-size electric SUVs to hit the market, Kia’s new EV5 is already facing delays in overseas markets. The Kia EV5, roughly the size of Tesla’s Model Y, won’t be available this summer in some overseas markets as expected. Buyers will have to wait a little longer.

After introducing the EV5 at the Chengdu Motor Show last August, Kia’s “family-friendly” mid-size SUV quickly earned comparisons to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

As the first of Kia’s new affordable EV lineup, Kia’s EV5 is expected to have a big impact on the brand. At 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,715 mm tall, the EV5 is in the same segment as the Model Y (4,750 mm x long, 1,921 mm x wide, 1,624 mm x tall).

Kia launched the EV5 in China in November, starting at around $20,000 (149,800 yuan), undercutting the RWD Model Y at $34,500 (249,900 yuan).

Powered by a 64.2 kWh BYD Blade battery, the base EV5 gets up to 329 miles (530 km) CLTC range. The long-range model, with an 88.1 kWh battery, is rated with up to 447 miles (720 km) CLTC range.

Kia EV5 battery options and range (Source: Kia)

Tesla’s base RWD Model Y gets up to 344 miles (554 km), while the Long Range AWD trim is rated with up to 427 miles (688 km) CLTC range. The Long Range AWD Model Y starts at $40,000 (290,900 yuan) in China.

Kia’s EV5 faces delays overseas

Kia’s EV5 was expected to launch in Australia and other overseas markets, like New Zealand, this summer, but it looks like the Model Y rival won’t arrive until later this year.

According to Drive, the EV5 won’t be available until late 2024. The Air and Earth trims were expected to launch in mid-June, followed by the GT-Line in Q4. Now, it looks like all trims will arrive at the same time.

Kia EV5 (Source: Kia)

According to the report, the delay is due to “unexpected wheel and software updates.” A Kia Australia spokesperson said, “Due to the delay, the launch of EV5 Air and Earth variants will be rescheduled to align with the production and arrival of the top GT-Line trim later in the year.”

Kia will reveal more info, including an exact launch date and prices when the details are finalized. The EV5 is expected to start at around $40,000 (AUD 60,000), close to Tesla’s Model Y at $36,500 (AUD 55,000).

Kia EV5 interior (Source: Kia)

Kia’s delays appear to be impacting New Zealand as well. The EV5 launch is being pushed back until later this year. The delay comes after Kia introduced the EV5 to dealers and media this month, starting at $40,600 (NZ 67,990).

The EV5 was the first of Kia’s new affordable EV lineup to hit the market. Last month, Kia opened pre-orders for the EV3 in Korea, starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million). The compact electric SUV earned over 10,000 reservations in 23 days. Next year, Kia will launch the EV4, its take on an electric sedan.