Tesla obtains exemption for Cybertruck from Transport Canada ahead of launch

Tesla has obtained an exemption for Cybertruck’s drive-by-wire from Transport Canada ahead of the vehicle’s launch in the market.

So far, other than the US, Canada is the only other planned market for Cybertruck.

Tesla is still evaluating potential launches in other markets, but the demand for pickup trucks is lower in markets outside of North America, and it is also facing some regulatory issues.

Cybertruck’s form factor could prove difficult for regulators to certify in some markets, and it would likely require design changes.

For the most part, Transport Canada follows US regulations, making it easier to get a vehicle approved in both markets, but there are a few differences.

In Canada, Tesla had to obtain an exemption for the Cybertruck drive-by-wire system in order to get around the minimum steering angle of ±270 degrees:

Whereas the purpose of this exemption is to allow Tesla Motors Canada ULC (Tesla) to use a highly variable steer-by-wire system that does not have the minimum steering angle of ±270 degrees as required for testing.

Transport Canada has announced that Tesla obtained the exemption:

The Cybertruck model, manufactured or imported by Tesla, is exempt from section 7.9.4 of Technical Standards Document No. 126, Electronic Stability Control Systems for Light Vehicles, incorporated by reference in subsection 126 (1) of Schedule IV of the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations.

As we reported in our review of the Cybertruck, the drive-by-wire system is one of our favorite features of the truck. It makes it both fun and comfortable to drive.

With the exemption, Tesla has confirmed that it still aims to launch the Cybertruck in Canada by the end of the year.