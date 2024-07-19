Lectric Christmas in July e-bike deals, AeroGarden Bounty Basic at lowest price in years, Best Buy EV sale, more

Closing out this busy week’s Green Deals, we first have a little winter holiday cheer that arrives six months early in the form of Lectric’s Christmas in July sale that is taking up to $393 off its popular e-bike bundles, with the XP Foldable e-Trike leading the pack at $1,499 and coming with $393 in free accessories. It is joined by the lowest price we have seen in years on AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden that has hit $126, as well as Best Buy’s Back to School EV sale that is taking up to $900 off e-scooters and e-bikes alike. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, including ALLPOWERS’ R600 power station hitting a new low and the leftover Prime Day Green Deals – but there’s no telling how long they will last.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas in July with Lectric taking up to $393 off e-bike bundles

Hear that? It isn’t Santa’s sleigh bells, but gifts (of a sort) are abound in Lectric’s latest Christmas in July sale that will be running through July 25 and is taking up to $393 off its popular e-bike bundles. One notable return to the top of the discount pool is the XP Foldable e-Trike for $1,499 shipped, with $393 in free accessories coming right along with it. As is the norm with Lectric EV sales, this brand’s models are keeping to their MSRPs, with the savings being on the bundle packages that come along with your purchase. It’s coming along with three packages for upgraded comfort thanks to the wide saddle with an added backrest, added peace of mind in the form of a bike lock, phone mount, and an Elite 850-lux headlight, as well as convenient versatility once the front rack and two cargo baskets are attached.

The Lectric XP e-Trike comes equipped with a 500W planetary geared brushless motor (1,092W peak) alongside a removable 48V battery that pushes it up to top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic twist throttle for pure electric action. It even has a default mode for less experienced riders that limits its acceleration and speed until you feel more comfortable with its system.

There’s an array of add-on features outside of the free gear, like hydraulic brakes, parking brakes, integrated front and rear lights, brake lights on both back-wheel fenders, slim tires for sharper turns, a foldable frame for easier storage options, and a backlit LCD display with an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating that gives you real-time performance data and battery levels. It’s also been given a foldable aluminum frame for easier storage and transport options when not in use.

There’s also the latest upcoming model, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and will begin shipping out sometime later this month.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden hits lowest price in years at $126

Amazon is offering one of the best deals in years on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $125.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page $53.98 off coupon. Normally fetching $180, it saw its first 2024 discount mid-February when it fell to a short-lived $150, which repeated in March. Costs were taken a bit lower to $144 in May, but we haven’t seen anything lower until today. This deal comes in as a 30% markdown, beating our previous mention by $24 and landing at the lowest price of the last two years and the second-lowest price overall – $26 above the all-time low from 2022.

If you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden but don’t have the space outside to cultivate one, this handy hydroponic device is a perfect alternative (or you can use it as an indoor starter until plants are ready to move outside). No soil, no mess – with its 30W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It features an automatic lighting timer to better mimic the phases of the sun throughout the day, as well as a vacation mode that tends to your plants’ continued growth while you’re out of town – all accessed via the touchscreen control panel. It also comes with an assortment of herb seed pods (including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley) that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

You’ll also find the upgraded AeroGarden Bounty Elite system discounted to $208, after clipping the on-page $51.99 off coupon. This model features the same general performance features, with a 9 plant limit and 24-inch height growth maximum, but with a 50W LED grow light. The other difference here is the inclusion of smart controls via the AeroGarden app which you can access with Wi-Fi connection, or even go hands-free by connecting the device to your Alexa.

Best Buy EV sale drops Segway Ninebot Max G2 Foldable Electric KickScooter back to $900

Best Buy is having a Back to School EV sale that is taking up to $900 off a selection of various e-scooters and e-bikes, like the Segway Ninebot Max G2 Foldable Electric KickScooter for $899.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,300, it saw its biggest price cut before ever shipping off the Segway factory floors last year at the $800 pre-launch low. Since 2024 began, we’ve seen a mix of overtly minor discounts and occasional major ones, with May seeing the first drop to $900 during Mother’s Day sales, repeating again for 4th of July sales. Today it returns once more as a solid $400 markdown that cuts costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked and the best price we have seen since it released.

Coming in as the successor to the wildly popular Max G30P scooter, the Max G2 model sports some notable upgrades that make it stand out from its predecessor (especially at this great price). It arrives equipped with a 450W motor (peaks at 1,000W, which can handle up to 22% inclines) alongside a 551Wh battery, hitting increased speeds of 22 MPH (up from 18 MPH) as well as extended travel ranges up to 43 miles on a single charge, twice the distance of the previous model. Its body has been given Segway’s classic folding design to make storage and transport options easier, while the four riding modes offer versatility for each individual rider – some save power to extend mileage while others shrink the mileage in favor of power and speed. It’s also been given some notable features – including smart features – like self-sealing tires and Apple Find My for added peace of mind. Head below for more.

Notable Best Buy EV discounts:

