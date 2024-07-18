Hangover Prime Day Green Deals: EVs, power stations, tools, smart devices, appliances, more

Amazon’s Prime Day has officially ended after bringing us some of the absolute best Green Deals of the year, and luckily they’re not all done and gone! That’s right, the savings train continues down the track with these hangover Prime Day deals that are still live – giving you last chance opportunities to save big bucks on eco-friendly devices and equipment from your favorite brands, including EVs, power stations, electric tools, smart irrigation controllers, wood-burning grills and fire pits, and more. We’ve collected all these discounts together and curated this one-stop-shopping hub for you to peruse at your own convenience – but don’t dawdle too long, there’s no telling how long these will last.
Best Prime Day Green Deals
Prime Day Green Power Station Deals
- Bluetti’s Prime Day sale shifts to next phase ramping up to $4,428 off power stations and bundles starting from $249
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options
- EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at new $959 low (Save $1,109)
- Save thousands on Jackery power stations and solar generator bundles with Prime Day savings starting from $90
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit with mountable solar panels hits new $979 low (Reg. $1,399)
- ALLPOWERS Prime Day sale takes 50% off power stations, bundles, more from $79 – with extra ways to save
- Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station falls 50% to new limited-time $2,500 low
- Anker SOLIX power stations and bundles up to $2,699 off in Prime Day sales, starting from new $499 low
Prime Day Green EV Deals
- ENGWE’s Engine Pro e-bike now $600 off with 9to5Toys-exclusive deal for return $799 low
- Lectric’s Dog Days of Summer sale takes up to $308 off e-bike bundles with add-on choices, starting from $999
- MOD BIKES summer sale is taking up to $1,000 off e-bikes for all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles starting at $2,999 ($300 off), plus sidecar add-ons
- New MOD Black 3 e-bike comes upgraded with full suspension for all-terrain adventures at $2,999 low (Save $500)
- All aboard! Rad Power adds new e-bikes and 40% off passenger accessory discounts to extended summer sale
- Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off early Prime Day discounts starting from $1,725
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at return $800 low, more EVs from $265
- Segway EVs are seeing up to 66% off discounts during Prime Day week starting from $130
Prime Day Green Lawncare/Gardencare Deals
- Early Prime Day deals take $450 off Worx’s Landroid S 20V robotic lawn mower at new $550 low, more from $750
- Greenworks 40V 12-inch cordless compact chainsaw tackles storm debris at new $98 low (Save $82), more from $68
- Add Karcher’s 2,125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer to your repitoire at $100.50 (Best in years, 47% off)
- Summer Prime Day takes up to 40% off Husqvarna lawncare tools starting from $96
Prime Day Green Appliance Deals
- Save $260 on Anker’s EverFrost 40 portable electric cooler at new $589 low (Reg. $849), more from $499
- Save $1,000 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer and ventless dryer at $2,000, more from $300
- Enjoy smoky flavor as you save $300 on GE Profile’s smart indoor smoker back at its $699 all-time low
- Solo Stove’s smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories are 30% off in Prime Day savings starting from $35
- Traeger’s electric pellet grills and smokers now 20% off in Prime Day deals starting from $360
- Aiper’s 2024 flagship Scuba S1 Pro cordless robot pool cleaner at new $855 low (Reg. $1,100), more from $100
- BISSELL’s Little Green multi-purpose portable spot and stain cleaner tackles wine, coffee, grease, more at new $82 low (Reg. $125)
- NOCO’s popular Boost Plus 1000A car battery jump starter now $76 in Prime Day sales (Reg. $125)
