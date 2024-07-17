Check out Volkswagen’s new ID.UNYX electric SUV, starting under $30,000 in China

Volkswagen launched its new ID.UNYX electric SUV in China on Wednesday. Starting under $30,000, VW’s new electric SUV is set to compete against top-selling EVs in an intensifying market. The electric SUV is the first to wear the golden logo from its new sub-brand as VW looks to take on BYD and Tesla in the world’s largest EV market.

Meet VW’s new electric SUV, the ID.UNYX

“With the new ID. UNYX, we are expanding the spectrum of our electric ID. models in China with an avant-garde product,” VW brand CEO Stefan Mecha said at the launch event.

VW’s new electric SUV is “technically and visually” designed for younger drivers in China. The ID.UNYX is the latest addition to VW’s ID series of electric cars. It launched in China with three trims: Pro, Ultra, and Max.

The entry-level model starts at just under $29,000 (RMB 209,900). Meanwhile, the mid-trim costs $31,700 (RMB 229,900), and the highest model starts at $34,400 (RMB 249,900).

All trims are powered by a CATL-supplied 82.4 kWh battery pack, offering up to 385 miles (621 km) CLTC range. The higher-priced dual-motor trim gets up to 351 miles (565 km).

Volkswagen ID. UNYX electric SUV (Source: Volkswagen AG)

Based on VW’s MEB platform, the new electric SUV is 4,663 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, and 1,610 mm tall. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y is 4,751 mm long, 1,921 mm wide, and 1,624 mm tall.

Tesla’s Model Y starts at $34,400 (RMB 249,900) in China with up to 344 miles (554 km) CLTC range. The Long Range AWD model costs $40,000 (RMB 290,900) with up to 427 miles (688 km) CLTC range.

Volkswagen Anhui was established in 2017 as a joint venture between VW and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC). VW owns 75% of the business, while JAC controls the remaining 25%.

Volkswagen ID. UNYX electric SUV (Source: Volkswagen AG)

The ID.UNYX was brought to life at VW’s new development center in Hefei, China. It’s also built at VW’s advanced EV plant in Hefei.

VW plans to launch four new vehicles under the sub-brand within the next three years. These will include SUVs and sedans.

Volkswagen ID. UNYX electric SUV interior (Source: Volkswagen AG)

Electrek’s Take

VW hopes its new electric SUV can help turn things around in the world’s largest EV market. Volkswagen Group deliveries slid 7% in the first half of 2024 amid “intense competition.”

EV leaders in China, like BYD, are launching lower-priced, more advanced models, squeezing foreign brands out of the market.

Although BYD is best known for its affordable EVs, like the Dolphin, Seagull, and Atto 3, it’s expanding into new markets, including pickup trucks, luxury, and electric supercars.

BYD’s CEO said new energy vehicles (EVs and PHEVs) have entered the “knockout round” with lower costs and more production. Over the next three to five years, BYD predicts foreign automaker’s share in China will fall from 40% to 10%.

What do you think of VW’s new electric SUV? Can it help revamp the brand in China? Drop us a comment below and let us know your thoughts.

Source: CnEVPost, Volkswagen Anhui