BYD’s new Shark PHEV pickup spotted in Arizona: What’s it doing in the US?

BYD’s first pickup truck, the Shark, was spotted parked in an Arizona parking lot. The Chinese EV maker has already said it’s not planning to launch passenger cars in the States, so what’s BYD’s new Shark pickup truck doing in the US?

After years of speculation and prototype testing, BYD finally confirmed earlier this year that its first electric pickup will be called the Shark.

BYD officially launched the Shark, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) electric pickup, in Mexico in May. The Shark is available in two trims: GL and GS. BYD’s Shark starts at $53,400 (899,980 pesos), while the GS trim costs $58,100 (969,800 pesos).

Powered by a 29.58 kWh battery, the Shark gets up to 62 mi (100 km) all-electric NEDC range. The combined NEDC range is around 522 mi (840 km).

The pickup is based on BYD’s DMO platform with 228 hp (170 kW) front and 201 hp (150 kW) rear motors.

At 7.5 L per 100 km (31 mpg), BYD says the Shark consumes 40% less fuel than traditional gas-powered trucks. It can also fast charge (30% to 80%) in about 20 minutes.

BYD Shark launch event (Source: BYD)

BYD’s new Shark PHEV pickup caught in the US

The Shark, at 5,457 mm long, 1,971 mm wide, and 1,925 mm tall, will compete with top-selling pickups like Ford’s Ranger (5,370 mm long X 1,918 mm wide X 1,884 mm tall) and Toyota’s Hilux (5,325 mm long X 1,855 mm wide X 1,815 mm tall).

BYD’s new pickup was recently spotted parked in a Scottsdale, Arizona, parking lot. The image, posted on Reddit, shows the Shark parked next to a Tesla model.

You can also see what looks like a Jeep Wagoneer in the background (although it doesn’t appear to be the new all-electric Wagoneer S).

Although it will be sold just south of the border, BYD’s pickup is not expected to be sold in the US. At least not anytime soon.

BYD Shark PHEV pickup (Source: BYD)

BYD America boss Stella Li has already said the company is not planning to sell the Shark (or any passenger EVs) in the US (BYD already sells electric buses in the States). However, it will launch the pickup in global markets like Thailand (where it opened a new plant this month) and Latin America.

A right-hand prototype has been caught testing in Australia several times ahead of its expected launch later this year.

Electrek’s Take

So what’s BYD’s new Shark pickup doing in the US if it has no plans to launch it here? It could be due to one of several simple reasons.

For one, it could be an automaker (like Ford or GM) benchmarking the PHEV pickup. Ford and GM have both announced plans to launch new PHEV models, and pickups are a prime target.

Ford’s Maverick Hybrid is the best-selling hybrid truck in the US, setting a new first-half sales record this year.

Another possibility is that the vehicle was bought in Mexico and driven into the US. Meanwhile, the US just set a 100% tariff rate on Chinese electric cars.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley called BYD’s cheapest electric car, the Seagull, “pretty damn good,” as the automaker shifts gears to focus on smaller, more affordable EVs. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ford testing the pickup to feel out the competition.

Would you consider buying BYD’s new Shark pickup in the US? With a 100% tariff, it would likely be extremely overpriced. It could also be a nightmare to register and get insurance for. Let us know your thoughts below.

Source: Reddit