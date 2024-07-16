Porsche adds new RWD and 4S variants, off-road package to its electric Macan lineup [Videos]

With production of the all-electric Macan now underway in Germany, Porsche is launching two new variants to appeal to a broader customer base. The automaker has introduced a lighter RWD variant and a new dual-motor 4S version with an optional off-road design package.

The Macan is a compact luxury SUV that has been a staple in the Porsche lineup for the last decade, positioned behind the larger Cayenne. In that time, Porsche has launched multiple variants, including the Macan Turbo, but no electric versions.

As Porsche transitions into a fully electric portfolio, the Macan has sat as a pending BEV debut. We’ve waited years for its arrival, reporting on its progress as the German automaker developed it.

Those developments came to fruition this past January when Porsche finally unveiled the all-electric Macan, which sits atop Volkswagen Group’s 800V Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. With 381 miles of EPA range, the Macan EV garnered over 10,000 orders shortly after it went on sale.

Porsche currently sells two all-electric variants of the compact SUV – the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Production began in Leipzig, Germany, in May, with deliveries in the EU following.

Now, two months later, Porsche has announced two additional variants of the electric Macan – a RWD version and a mid-tier 4S trim.

The new RWD electric Macan / Source: Porsche





Porsche rounds out its electric Macan lineup with RWD, 4S

Earlier today, Porsche shared details of the RWD Macan and 4S, which bolster a fresh all-electric lineup with entry- and mid-level options. The new RWD variant is the lightest of the pack (243 lbs less than the Macan 4), powered by a 100kW battery and the same rear motor as the Macan 4, which delivers an output of 250 kW (335 hp). That’s “overboost” power.

Maximum torque is 415 lb-ft and the base model can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds. It has a top track speed of 136 mph. Both new variants can reach charge rates up to 270kW, enabling a 10-80% DC recharge in around 21 minutes. Check out Porsche’s video of the RWD Macan in action below.

Also joining the all-electric Porsche Macan lineup is the new 4S. This higher performance AWD variant debuts positioned between the 4 and Macan Turbo and features a new rear-axle motor and a powerful 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. Its front motor remains the same as the two original Macan variants and combines for a system output of 330 kW (442 hp) with “overboost” up to 380 kW (509 hp).

In “Launch Control,” the Macan 4S can deliver a maximum torque of 578 lb-ft. and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Its top track speed is 149 mph. For comparison, the top speeds of the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are 136 and 161 mph, respectively.

Other features include an adaptive air suspension complete Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard.

The all-electric Macan 4S / Source: Porsche









Additionally, Porsche has introduced a new off-road design package available on all versions of the electric Macan. That package includes a front bumper that increases the compact SUV’s approach angle to up to 17.5 degrees and increases the ground clearance in the normal setting by 10 mm to 7.6” (195 mm), topping out at 8.8” (225 mm) at its highest.

The two new all-electric variants of the Macan are on sale starting today, with deliveries in the US expected to begin in Q4 2024. Here’s how pricing of the Macans breaks down now that there are four available options:

Porsche Trim Starting MSRP RWD Macan $75,300 Macan 4 $78,800 Macan 4S $84,900 Macan Turbo $105,300

Last, but not least, here’s another video shared by Porsche today that showcases the capabilities of the new electric Macan 4S.