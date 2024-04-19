ZEEKR unveils deluxe version of its MPV with marble and curtain glass called the 009 Grand

EV brand ZEEKR has unveiled a new ultra-luxe version of its existing 009 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The new 4-seat ZEEKR 009 Grand was designed to deliver passengers “extreme luxury,” clad with polished marble, chrome accents, a giant LCD screen, and booming speakers. Did we mention it’s also speedy? Check this thing out.

ZEEKR remains a relatively young EV-centric brand based in China with expanding roots into new global markets, including Europe. The Geely-owned sub-brand’s current portfolio consists of four available models in addition to a new all-electric van called the MIX on the way.

ZEEKR’s second passenger model, the 009, was launched in 2023. It is a large multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) designed to provide sustainable luxury to larger families and livery customers. We had the opportunity to drive the 009 alongside ZEEKR’s flagship 001 shooting brake and were quite impressed.

The original ZEEKR 009 began production over a year ago, complete with energy-dense Qilin batteries from CATL, and has seen respectable sales in China so far. However, to ZEEKR, the 009 wasn’t plush enough, so its engineers have developed a new marble-clad variant that almost demands its chauffeur. Meet the ZEEKR 009 Grand.

Source: ZEEKR















ZEEKR’s new 009 Grand screams luxury inside and out

ZEEKR shared details of the 009 Grand today, following a launch event for the new MPV held in China. The automaker describes the updated model as a deluxe, four-seat variant of the 009 that offers its customers a “luxurious, secluded, quiet, comfortable, and safe oasis on the road.”

The front fascia features a stainless steel grille, hand-crafted by master artisans who complete 30 hours of polishing on each and every one. Moving around the side, 20-inch forged wheels have each undergone 10 separate manufacturing processes before 20 hours of polishing, followed by 240 stripes of light and shade laser etched onto its surface.

Speaking of polish, the rear interior cabin is where the ZEEKR 009 truly shines. Have a look.

Source: ZEEKR











The back features two comfortable seats with 12-zone support and 24-way adjustments – the only of their kind in the world, according to ZEEKR. An immersive experience is at the core of the design language of the ZEEKR 009 Grand, and its quite apparent from the images above.

The rear cabin features genuine hand-polished marble from the Himalayas, providing a stylish ledge below the MPV’s massive 43-inch mini LED smart screen. To add to the experience inside, ZEEKR has implemented a 31-speaker Yamaha Surround Sound system. The entire rear area has been positioned to give the feel of a movie theater, including snacks.

Rear passengers have access to a 18-liter refrigerator with cooling and heating capabilities and a built-in ultraviolet sterilization function. Another key element in delivering this private viewing experience is another industry-first – state-of-the-art LC light curtain glass. Per the release:

In its darkest state, this light curtain glass presents a pure black color. With a light transmittance of only 0.5%, it completely isolates the horns or gaze from the outside world. With 10 levels of brightness adjustment, the fastest dimming takes only 1.5 seconds. A complete partition is set up between rows on the ZEEKR 009 Grand to create a private suite for backseat passengers. The camera in the rear cabin can automatically flip open in conference mode. Paired with the unique-in-class ‘Privacy Mode,’ the Zeekr 009 Grand guards the privacy of its masters.

“Masters” is an interesting choice of words. Moving on!

Below the 009 Grand is ZEEKR’s 800V platform technology powered by two silicon-carbide-powered electric motors and the aforementioned Qilin batteries, which offer 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 3.9 seconds and 702 km (436 miles) of CLTC range on a single charge.

Lastly, the 009 Grand features a sensor suite complete with LiDAR, high-definition cameras, and millimeter-wave radars, supporting advanced smart assist driving functions for whomever the master’s driver is.

The ZEEKR 009 Grand is available in China now at a starting price of RMB 789,000 ($109,000). Here’s a closer look at that Himalayan marble below:

Source: ZEEKR