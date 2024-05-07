Kia teases first images of its production-ready EV3 and sets the date for its global premiere

Kia has just posted some teaser images of its upcoming EV3 SUV – its latest all-electric model promising to be smaller, more affordable, and more “plant-based” than its current siblings in the “EV” portfolio. To mark the occasion, Kia has also shared the date and time for the global premiere of the new EV3, which will take place later this month.

If you’re reading the headline above and thinking, “Wait, I’ve already seen images of the Kia EV3 plenty of times,” you’re only half correct. We’ve been covering scattered details of Kia’s plans for a new compact SUV called the EV3 since the fall of 2023, when we learned its interior will feature plant-derived materials, including a center console made from mushrooms.

We even snapped some pics of it on display during the LA Auto Show. However, that was the EV3 concept sitting beside a conceptual design version of another potential model to follow, the EV4. Aside from the Concept, we’ve only seen camouflaged images of the Kia EV3 testing in Korea.

Since then, we have reported that Kia’s latest BEV model will also come in a sportier GT Line trim and was expected to debut in July at a starting MSRP under $30,000. Last month, we saw a silhouetted outline of the EV3 cleverly teased by Kia in an ad for the upcoming Disney/Pixar Inside Out 2.

Today’s images of the Kia EV3 still leave plenty to the imagination, but they offer the first genuine look at the compact SUV’s production-ready exterior without any wraps or shadows. Have a look.

Source: Kia



New Kia EV3 images tease global premiere later this month

Kia’s press release, which coincides with the fresh EV3 images, is short and sweet. It reiterates comments on the design cues that make the compact SUV true to the brand. For example, the EV3 borrows much of the same principles as the larger EV9, which has become a hit in the current market.

The EV3 also maintains Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, including its “tiger face” grille and tall wheel arches to match the other BEVs in the portfolio. Per the release:

The teaser images showcase the bold, geometric and robust aspects of the EV3’s exterior design while highlighting its dynamic styling. These qualities are emphasized by the boxy rear fenders and tailgate, as well as the EV3’s signature Star Map lighting, which imbue the vehicle with a strong, futuristic identity.

With the arrival of the smaller and more affordable EV3, Kia believes it will bolster its all-electric offerings for consumers in terms of size and price, all while continuing to deliver performance and advanced technologies.

These teaser EV3 images weren’t the only exciting news from Kia’s latest release. The Korean automaker has confirmed that the global premiere event will take place in Korea on May 23, 2024, at 7 PM KST (6 AM ET) and will be live-streamed on the Kia Worldwide YouTube Channel.

We will be sure to follow up with more details as Kia ultimately unveils the EV3 on the 23rd.