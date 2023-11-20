Kia’s cheaper, smaller EV3 electric SUV spotted testing as EV9’s younger sibling

A smaller, cheaper electric SUV based on Kia’s flagship EV9 is due out next year. Ahead of its launch, the Kia EV3 was spotted testing in South Korea, giving us a good look at the new EV’s actual size.

Kia introduced the EV3 concept last week at the 2023 LA Auto Show. This is the first time the model has been unveiled in the North American Market.

The EV3 was first shown in October at the Kia’s annual EV day. Kia’s new EV3 is a compact crossover offering the tech, practicality, and design of the EV9. The EV3’s pushed-forward windshield, sloping roofline, and disconnected C Pillar create a shrunken EV9-looking crossover.

The front features a new EV Tiger Face based on Kia’s new “Opposites United” design theme. Its signature star map lightning and vertical LED headlamps add to the vehicle’s strong, futuristic look.

Meanwhile, the interior is flexible with four different modes (focus, social, refreshing, and storage) that adjust the layout. It even includes a center console grown from mushrooms.

Kia EV3 spotted on South Korean roads

Ahead of its official launch next year, the Kia EV3 was recently spotted testing in South Korea. The new images give us a better idea of what we can expect to see next year.

You can see the vertical LED lights peeping through the camouflage. Its wheels also feature the square-cut design we’ve seen on other models, including the EV9. You can also see the star map, lightning, and LED lights on the rear.

A video from Shorts Car gives us a closer look at the EV3’s size. You can see the EV3 is much smaller than other SUVs around it.

Kia EV3 spotted testing in South Korea (Source: ShortsCar)

It’s expected to be closer in size to the new Volvo EX30 (see our review) or Hyundai Kona. At 166.7″ long, 72.3″ wide, and 61.1″ tall, the EX30 is Volvo’s smallest vehicle.

Kia’s EV3 is expected to officially launch next year, starting at around $35,000, roughly the same as the EX30.

Source: The Korean Car Blog, ShortsCar