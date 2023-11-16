Kia shows its EV3 and EV4 concepts at LA Auto Show

Kia introduced its EV3 small SUV and EV4 sedan concepts, which are expected to become the next additions to the company’s EV lineup, to the US at the LA Auto Show today.

We already saw the EV3 and EV4 last month when images leaked in advance of Kia’s EV Day in Korea. Then we got a few more details on EV Day itself, but still, primarily just a few more photos.

Now, at the LA Auto Show, we’re going to have a chance to see the concepts up close and personal – or, at least, on a stage and surrounded by tons of people.

Kia marked the occasion with a press release that has very little detail in it other than some discussion of design and no real specs or availability. To be fair, these are just concepts so far, and concepts often don’t have any specs attached (or, if they do, they’re highly speculative).

These two vehicles vehicles may officially be concepts, but Kia said the same about the EV9, which it showed at the LA Auto Show in 2021, and now that vehicle is just about to hit the road. So if the same timeline keeps, we can expect the EV3 and EV4 in the 2026 model year.

Update: We can’t get close to the cars, but here are some photos of the cars on stage.

Kia calls these “material-driven concepts,” both of which try to use the 10 must-have items which Kia detailed earlier this year at its EV9 launch. These are sustainable materials like bio-plastic and leather substitutes, recycled fabrics, and BTX-free paint.

“The Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 are sharply styled, material-driven concepts that point to the expansion of the Kia EV lineup, and California is the barometer for successful EVs,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “That’s why we came to Los Angeles and America’s savviest EV consumers, to gauge reaction to two potential opportunities within the Kia lineup.”

So, lets have a look at the photos Kia provided and hopefully we’ll be able to add a few more from the show floor once we get a closer look.

Kia Concept EV3

Kia says that its EV3 concept was inspired by the design language of the much larger EV9 three-row SUV.

The squared-off wheel arches add to a generally geometric nature on the exterior of the car, looking quite boxy overall.

The interior though looks quite spartan, with a clean dashboard reminiscent of the dashboard in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, from Kia’s sister company. The Ioniq 5 is built on the shared E-GMP platform that underpins most of Kia/Hyundai’s EV offerings, and which will underpin the EV3 and EV4 as well.

On the interior, the EVs has mood lighting throughout and uses natural fibers in the seats. Kia says the center armrest between the seats is a table that slides forward and backward and supports 4 “modes”: Focus, Social, Refreshing and Storage. It, too, is made of natural materials, including mycelium.

Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3

Kia Concept EV4

Kia says that the EV4 concept takes a sportier tack, with a low nose and a long tail with small spoiler at the rear. Long tail cars are named as such due to a tapered body line behind the rear wheels, which helps to reduce drag from aerodynamic eddies behind the car.

In addition, the wide and low stance of the car adds to the sporty look and Kia says the EV4 is a “new type of EV sedan.” Though, in pictures, it does look quite similar to the EV3, as both share the same boxy design language (and with the EV9, as well).

On the interior, the EV4 uses recycled cotton and has “handwoven fabric stripes” on the dashboard and cargo area which make it look 3d.

The dash is similarly spartan to the EV3, but there’s a nifty slide-out touchscreen with the user interface for heating and air conditioning.

Concept EV4 Concept EV4 Concept EV4 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV3 Concept EV4 Concept EV3 Concept EV4 Concept EV3 Concept EV3

The Kia press conference has only just started, so check back soon and we’ll have a few photos of the cars on stage when we get a chance.