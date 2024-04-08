Kia’s affordable EV3 is coming soon… and it’s getting a sporty GT Line model

A new low-cost Kia electric car is expected to debut this summer. Kia is set to reveal the affordable EV3 later this year, complete with a sporty GT Line trim.

Kia EV3 to debut in July with GT Line trim coming

After unveiling the concept during its first annual EV Day in October, Kia’s EV3 will become real in 2024.

The concept looks like a squished version of Kia’s three-row EV9 SUV—exactly how Kia planned it. Kia’s EV3 takes the advanced tech, practicality, and design of the EV9 and puts them into a more compact, affordable package.

You can see the brand’s new “Opposites United” design shown, with a reimagined “Tiger Face” grille and strong wheel arches.

The interior features plant-derived materials to complete the otherwise minimalist feel. Although the concept is shown with one large screen for the driver display and infotainment, the production version is expected to feature Kia’s next-gen ccNC infotainment system.

Prototypes of the new EV are being spotted out in the wild testing as the EV3 nears its debut. A video from ShortsCar gives us a good look at the new EV as it drives by.

Kia EV3 prototype (Source: ShortsCar)

The EV3 is expected to be around the size of the Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona at around 170″ long, 72″ wide, and 62″ tall.

Kia’s EV3 will kick off a new series of low-cost electric cars, including the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5, priced between $25,000 and $50,000. It’s expected to debut in July 2024 at under $30,000.

Kia EV3 GT Line trim (Source: HealerTV)

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, a sporty Kia EV3 GT Line trim is also due out. The GT Line model was spotted for the first time by Korea’s HealerTV, sporting a redesigned front bumper and aggressive design lines.

The new EV series will complete Kia’s lineup with electric cars covering most segments from the EV2 to the EV9. Prices are expected to be between $25,000 to upwards of $80,000.

Although Kia recently announced it will introduce more hybrids to its lineup, the automaker is committed to affordable EVs, with the EV3 launching this year and the EV4 expected to follow in 2025.

Kia has already launched its smaller EV5 SUV in China, starting at around $20,000 (149,800 yuan). In Australia, it will cost around $46,000 (70,000 AUS).