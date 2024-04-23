Kia EV3 teaser reveals new electric SUV’s compact design ahead of its imminent debut

The upcoming Kia EV3 design was revealed in a new ad video. Ahead of its official debut, Kia’s latest teaser gives us our best look at the new low-cost electric SUV yet.

Meet the affordable EV3 electric SUV

Kia introduced the EV3 alongside two other electric vehicles during its EV Day in October. The models are part of Kia’s new affordable EV lineup, priced between $30,000 and $50,000.

The EV3 takes the design and tech from Kia’s three-row EV9 and downsizes it into a smaller, more affordable model.

Like the other models presented on EV Day, the EV3 features Kia’s new Opposites United design. One of the most noticeable features is the new “Tiger Face,” replacing the brand’s signature Tiger Nose.

Inside, you can expect to see Kia’s new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). The next-gen infotainment system includes dual 12.3″ screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

With the new electric SUV expected to make its debut later this year, we’ve seen a few prototypes spotted out testing.

Kia EV3 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia teases upcoming EV3 in new ad video

A recent video from ShortsCar (you can watch that here) gives us a closer look at the EV3. As it drives by, you can see the shape and compact design.

In a new ad for Inside Out 2, a Disney/Pixar film due out this summer, Kia slipped in a new EV3 teaser, revealing the compact electric SUV design.

Kia EV3 design teased (Source: Kia)

The new EV’s silhouette is outlined without camouflage for the first time. The EV3 appears to have design features similar to those of the EV9 and EV5. However, the back end is clearly smaller.

The EV3 will be the first of Kia’s new low-cost EV lineup, which will include the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5. It’s expected to debut this summer with a price tag of around $30,000.

A sporty GT version was also recently spotted for the first time in Korea, which is expected to launch shortly after. We just got our first look at the EV5 GT trim after leaked images from China’s MIIT revealed the new EV.

After the EV3, Kia will launch the EV4, which is expected to debut next year. Kia is also planning a smaller and cheaper EV2, which will likely be the most affordable in its lineup.